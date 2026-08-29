4 Dynamic Transformers Games Where You Can Play As Optimus Prime

There are plenty of games that feature the Transformers, the robots in disguise that engage in a never-ending battle against each other in distinct factions. Whether you’re a fan of the Autobots or Decepticons, there are plenty of experiences where you get to embody characters from both sides of the sci-fi conflict. However, not every title allows you to take on the role of perhaps the most well-known Transformer of them all — Optimus Prime.

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Optimus Prime is the leader of the Autobots in almost every show, movie, comic, and adaptation of the Transformers IP, famously voice acted by the legendary Peter Cullen in most of those outings. Recently, Peter Cullen passed away on August 26, 2026, leaving behind a legacy of gentle strength and leadership through his role as Optimus, among many others from various franchises. For players looking to see how Peter Cullen’s legacy has impacted games, there are many where he lent his voice to Optimus Prime that also provide exciting Transformers experiences.

4. Transformers Prime: The Game

Courtesy of Activision

Based on the Transformers: Prime animated series from 2010-2013, Transformers Prime: The Game was a licensed title that was released during the middle of the show’s life cycle for the Wii, Wii U, and other Nintendo systems. This game, on paper, is a simple brawler without too much flair, but one that captures the essence of the excellent animated series well. Players get to control a number of Autobots in this title, including Optimus Prime, across 13 Chapters in the game’s Story mode, which all have cinematic set pieces and plenty of Transformers action to enjoy.

What makes this game special was the variety in play styles provided, and the inclusion of multiplayer through two player co-op gameplay. Two players could team up alongside two AI-controlled allies, almost turning the game into a chaotic beat-em-up or hack-and-slash, similar to Marvel Ultimate Alliance. Among the playable characters in the game, you could embody well-known Transformers from different factions that played differently, including:

(Autobot) Optimus Prime

(Autobot) Arcee

(Autobot) Bulkhead

(Autobot) Bumblebee

(Autobot) Ratchet

(Decepticon) Megatron

(Decepticon) Starscream

(Decepticon) Soundwave

(Decepticon) Airachnid

(Decepticon) Knock Out

(Decepticon) Dreadwing

With many voice actors from the animated show, including Peter Cullen, reprising their roles for the game, it felt like another episode or movie of Transformers: Prime that you were playing through. The plot involving a meteorite of Dark Energon the Decepticons want to harness is accompanied by decent character writing, aimed at a younger audience but not without some fun moments. While the gameplay is somewhat simple, it doesn’t stop this game from being very replayable with all the characters on its roster.

3. Transformers (2004)

Courtesy of Atari Melbourne House

The PlayStation 2 had at least three different Transformers games, including two that tied into the live action movies directed by Michael Bay. However, players typically agree that the best Transformers experience exists on the first title for the platform, also known as Transformers (2004). This game was a third-person shooter where you got to play as either the Autobots Optimus Prime, Hot Shot, or Red Alert, limiting the roster but making up for it with highly detailed gameplay.

Players could transform between robot and vehicles modes at the push of a button with this game, whose graphics captured this stance switch with visuals that were ahead of its time. As you go through different levels, you could collect special Mini-Cons to equip, giving you support items and gear that acted like classic arcade power-ups. For example, a Mini-Con might give you glider wings for limited flight, while another could provide a boost to your defensive armor. Mini-Cons could also link together depending on their type, adding a sense of progression to this system.

This game was notoriously difficult to beat, following a plot line similar to the Transformers: Armada series from early in the IP. The levels of Transformers (2004) could get quite overwhelming at times, with a number of particularly tough boss fights too. There are plenty of deep cuts to Transformers‘ early lore in this game alongside dynamic fights and explosive battles, easily making it one of the most interesting adaptations of the series.

2. Transformers: Fall of Cybertron/War for Cybertron

Courtesy of Hasbro

This entry is somewhat cheating a little, as both Transformers: Fall of Cybertron and Transformers: War for Cybertron were made as back-to-back games from the same creators. This series is arguably the pinnacle of the Transformers when it comes to strictly gameplay, as it allows players to embody either a Decepticon or Autobot throughout different levels. Also a third-person shooter, this game has a gritty tone and takes place on a war torn Cybertron, the home world of the Transformers long before they came to Earth.

Even though it was a licensed game for Transformers, both Cybertron games are beloved for their mature story telling and cinematic gameplay, with zero human plots bogging down the robot vs robot action. Every character you play as could fluidly transform in and out of vehicle modes quickly, turning these games into incredibly authentic Transformers experiences just through that system. Each Transformer you play as in either game has a varied set of distinct abilities from one another too, making the Autobot and Decepticon cast feel more varied.

The amount of character variety doesn’t take away from playing fan-favorite Transformers either, such as Optimus Prime and Megatron. The multiple perspectives from two separate campaigns in both games offers a look into how Autobots and Decepticons fought for survival on Cybertron, adding replayability most Transformers games don’t get. The wonderful animations, the solid third-person shooter gameplay similar to Gears of War, and the solid story all make these games iconic, and a must-play for Transformers fans.

1. Transformers: Devastation

Courtesy of Platinum Games

Transformers: Devastation is likely the best game in the IP, for several reasons. First of all, this game was developed by Platinum Games, the same action-oriented creators behind other great series like Bayonetta, whose influence is seen in this title. On the other hand, this game has a fantastic cell-shaded look for the Transformers, making them not only look like the G1 versions of themselves from the very first animated series, but also have a comic-inspired look that creates appealing visuals. This Transformers game was also worked on by many people who already had a deep history with the series.

Players could take control of five different Autobots in this game’s story, including Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Sideswipe, Wheeljack, and Grimlock. The gameplay here is similar to Bayonetta in a lot of ways, with deep combat systems tied to dodging hits and landing combos with a variety of melee and ranged attacks in tandem with one another. Like other good Transformers games, switching between a vehicle and robot was done with a single button, alongside unique Overdrive attacks and special abilities for every character.

The Chapters in this game’s Story are spread across seven missions, with players earning ranks for each based on how well they did. This alone adds some replayability, especially with Challenge Mode offering a staggering 50 stand-alone missions on top of what the story provides. Earning Credits unlocks other features of the game, including new weapons for certain characters, stat boosts, or other items. With higher difficulties unlocking only when you complete the game multiple times, there is plenty to explore in this title, making it perhaps the Transformers game with the most content.

Yet, what stands out the most in Transformers: Devastation is the story itself. The game’s plot revolves around the Decepticons trying to turn Earth to metal, but it features Insecticons, Constructicons, a Devastator, Unicron, and so many more deep cuts into the IP’s lore. On top of that, the voice acting and dialogue of the game is stellar on all sides, with Peter Cullen and Frank Welker as Optimus Prime and Megatron providing some of their best work as either character. For an unforgettable Transformers game, Devastation is one of the best you can find.