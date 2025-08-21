Forza Horizon 6 Japan Setting Seemingly Leaked

Forza Horizon 5 has proven to be one of the best entries in the series. It saw massive sales when Microsoft finally brought the title to PlayStation 5, being one of the best-selling games on Sony’s consoles to date. It remains unclear if Forza Motorsport will also release on PlayStation 5, but a new leak has revealed where the future of the series is going. Forza Horizon 5 took place in Mexico, and fans may have just gotten the first hint where the next location will be.

According to the leak, Forza Horizon 6 will take place in Japan. This information comes from a now-deleted Instagram post from Australian car company, Cult & Classic. The company was seen scanning a Kei car, which is seen predominantly in Japan.

This does not necessarily mean Forza Horizon 6 will be set in Japan, but it is one of the first leads fans have had. Previous games have featured cars from other countries, so this just may be a new inclusion, and the setting may be different than Japan.

That said, Japan would be a good setting. Japan has a variety of environments that could be used in Forza Horizon 6, and its cities would offer thrilling locations too. Some fans fear the locations would not be diverse enough based on Japan’s size and biomes, but there is a lot of potential. It would follow regions that have included the United States, Mexico, Great Britain, and Australia that have been in previous games.

LEAKED… Forza Horizon 6 – Japan setting may have been leaked via now deleted Instagram post from Australian car import company Cult & Classic referring to scanning Kei cars for the next game.



Kei cars are a Japanese category of small, lightweight vehicles that adhere to strict… pic.twitter.com/G0DcKiEERy — VGT Gaming News (@GAMERNEWSonX) August 20, 2025

Xbox has been quiet on all fronts regarding Forza Horizon 6. This has left fans hungry for any information and makes leaks like this all the more exciting. However, it is important to keep one’s hope in check regarding leaks. There is no guarantee this leak is true. Fans should wait for an official announcement from Xbox or Playground Games.

There is no release date or release window for Forza Horizon 6 at this time. However, Forza Horizon 5 is still seeing updates, especially now that it is available on PlayStation 5. There is plenty of content already in the game to keep fans busy. When Forza Horizon 6 does release, Playground Games can take everything it has learned from past games and make the best one in the series yet.

Where do you want to see Forza Horizon 6 take players to? What cars do you want to see? Share your thoughts in the comments below!