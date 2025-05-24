11 Best Sci-Fi Gaming Franchises

The science fiction genre partners well with video games. Without the limitations of sets and VFX work we see in TV and film, games can make worlds filled with things that wouldn’t be possible in another medium without a massive budget.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below, I’ve selected the 11 best sci-fi franchises in video games, but there’s an important caveat that I need to mention. I am purposely not including franchises that started on TV or film. While there are great Star Wars and Star Trek games, you won’t see any on this list. I want to focus on series that at least began as unique to gaming. The list is in alphabetical order is not ranked, so let’s get to it.

1) Dead Space

While I would love to include the Alien series for the exceptional Alien: Isolation, that goes against my one rule for this list. With that in mind, Dead Space is a great choice for fans of horrorific science fiction. Dead Space 3 isn’t as strong as the first two entries, but all three mainline games are worth a playthrough. You just might want to look away during that eye scene in Dead Space 2.

2) Destiny

Developer Bungie consistently makes some of the best shooters in games, and Destiny is no different. The series only has two games, but there is a ton of content for players to dive into. If you’re looking for a great shooter to play with a few buds, there aren’t many better than Destiny.

3) Doom

Doom feels at its most sci-fi in Doom 3, which is most fans’ least favorite game. That said, the series is firmly in the genre. It’s a little more understated than many of the other games on this list, but you’re going to Mars, fighting on a futuristic Earth, and using all kinds of tech that doesn’t exist in the modern day.

4) Fallout

Fallout has something for everybody. Do you want a classic RPG with meaningful player choice? Play the first two games. Want a Bethesda-style RPG that modernizes the most important bits from the original games? Fallout 3 and 4 are ready and waiting. And if you want to play one of the best games ever made, Fallout: New Vegas is the easy pick.

5) Half-Life

Half-Life has made its career implementing ahead-of-its-time tech in great games. Half-Life 2′s physics are particularly notable for changing the game for everyone. While Half-Life: Alyx isn’t the cheapest game to get into (you need a VR headset to play it), it’s the best way to experience how good virtual reality can be. With Valve at the helm, you never know if we’ll get another Half-Life game, but if it does come, it’s sure to be a revelation.

6) Halo

As mentioned, Bungie is one of the masters of first-person shooters. Its original Halo trilogy is some of the best work the developer has ever done. 343 Industries took over the series in 2012, and fans haven’t been quite as excited about their games. Still, Halo is one of the biggest series on Xbox.

7) Mass Effect

The original Mass Effect trilogy is one of the more ambitious series anyone has ever done. Developer BioWare wanted to make your choices matter throughout the trilogy. Whether you loved the ending or not, it’s impossible to deny that BioWare built a massive world full of unforgettable characters.

8) Metal Gear Solid

MGS might feel like a slight stretch, but let me counter with giant mechs. Look at Sahelanthropus in the screenshot above and tell me Hideo Kojima’s masterpiece isn’t sci-fi. MGS4 is the most sci-fi of the mainline series, though Revengenance takes everything to the next level.

9) StarCraft

Blizzard’s StarCraft is one of the most successful series on the planet due to its overwhelming popularity in Korea. The game is essentially a national sport over there, making it still relevant in 2025 despite Blizzard last releasing a new game in 2015 with the final StarCraft 2 expansion. Hopefully, that changes soon. StarCraft is filled with potential, even if Blizzard doesn’t want to make another RTS.

10) Wing Commander

Look at the box cover of Wing Commander 3 above and tell me this series isn’t one of the best sci-fi series in gaming. Sure, we haven’t had a new Wing Commander since 2007, but the space combat games were so popular that we got a film, TV series, collectible card game, and book series. It has to make this list.

11) XCOM

XCOM is essentially what would happen if Wing Commander came back in 2025 and had a successful reboot. The original XCOM games were great strategy games for their time, but developer Firaxis’ reboot that started in 2012 gave the series a breath of fresh air. While The Bureau: XCOM Declassified and XCOM: Chimera Squad spinoffs have disappointed, the mainline series has yet to miss.