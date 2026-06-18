5 Final Fantasy Characters Who Deserve to Be Party Members

Final Fantasy is defined by its characters, particularly those players use in their parties. Across nearly four decades, the series has built its reputation on unforgettable groups of heroes who travel together, face impossible odds, and grow through shared experiences. Whether it is the ragtag rebels of Final Fantasy VI, the dysfunctional mercenaries of Final Fantasy VIII, or the road trip crew of Final Fantasy XV, the people who join your party often become the heart of the adventure and are what players remember most about the game.

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Yet some of the franchise’s most fascinating characters never receive that honor. They appear throughout the story and influence major events, but they remain non-playable or only briefly controllable. In many cases, these characters possess backstories and motivations every bit as compelling as the official cast. If they had been full party members, players could have explored new perspectives on the world and its conflicts. These are five Final Fantasy characters who deserved a permanent place in the party just as much as the main cast does.

5) Jessie Raspberry – Final Fantasy VII

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Jessie Raspberry is one of the most beloved supporting characters in Final Fantasy VII. Originally introduced in the 1997 classic as a member of AVALANCHE, she had relatively limited screen time. Players knew she was responsible for helping infiltrate Shinra facilities and assisting with bomb operations, but much of her life remained a mystery. That changed dramatically with Final Fantasy VII Remake, which expanded her role and transformed her into one of Midgar’s standout personalities.

What makes Jessie such a compelling candidate for party membership is how much insight she offers into the ordinary people affected by Shinra’s actions. Through her expanded storyline, players learn about her family, her dreams of becoming an actress, and the personal tragedy that pushed her toward AVALANCHE. These details make Midgar feel more alive and help ground the larger conflict between the corporation and the resistance movement.

Jessie’s popularity exploded after Remake because she brings energy, humor, and vulnerability to every scene. For me, she always felt like a missed opportunity for a potential romance option, and I often placed her second after Tifa. Making her a permanent party member would have provided opportunities to further explore AVALANCHE’s internal dynamics while giving players a unique combat style centered around explosives and engineering expertise. Few NPCs have generated as much affection from the fanbase.

4) Aranea Highwind – Final Fantasy XV

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Aranea Highwind already feels like she should be a party member in Final Fantasy XV. As the commander of the Niflheim Empire’s Third Army Corps and one of the world’s most skilled dragoons, she immediately steals the scene whenever she appears. Her spectacular aerial combat abilities and confident personality make her one of the most memorable characters outside the main cast, even with the little time she gets.

Throughout the story, players realize Aranea is far more than a loyal imperial officer. She becomes increasingly critical of Niflheim’s actions and demonstrates genuine concern for ordinary citizens caught in the conflict. This moral complexity adds to her depth and makes her fascinating because she exists in the gray area between ally and enemy. Unlike many antagonistic figures, her decisions are guided by practicality and conscience rather than blind loyalty.

Players briefly experience what Aranea could have brought to the party during sections where she fights alongside Noctis and his friends. Her dragoon abilities create some of the game’s most exciting combat moments. More importantly, her perspective could have expanded the story’s understanding of Niflheim and the wider political situation. Aranea would have been an incredible party member because she combines fun combat with a layered personality that deserves much more screen time.

3) Seifer Almasy – Final Fantasy VIII

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Seifer Almasy is a unique character in Final Fantasy VIII. Introduced as Squall Leonhart’s rival at Balamb Garden, Seifer initially appears to be little more than an arrogant troublemaker. However, as the story unfolds, it becomes clear that he is one of the game’s most tragic and complicated figures, rivaling that of Squall. His dream of becoming a heroic knight ultimately leads him down a destructive path that puts him directly opposite the player.

One reason Seifer would have made an excellent party member is the way his character mirrors Squall’s journey. Both struggle with identity, purpose, and belonging. The difference is that Seifer seeks validation through grand gestures and romantic ideals, while Squall retreats inward. Exploring that contrast through party interactions could have added tremendous depth to the narrative. In another world, they would have made great friends who could support each other’s strengths and weaknesses.

Despite serving as an antagonist for much of the game, Seifer remains surprisingly sympathetic. His loyalty to those he cares about and his desire to become somebody important make him relatable even when he makes terrible choices. Many have long argued that a redemption arc involving full party membership would have strengthened the story. Allowing players to fight alongside Seifer after his fall could have provided greater emotional payoff while expanding his development beyond the role of rival.

2) General Leo – Final Fantasy VI

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Few characters in Final Fantasy history have left as strong an impression with as little screen time as General Leo. Introduced in Final Fantasy VI as one of the Empire’s highest-ranking military leaders, Leo quickly makes a name for himself. Unlike many imperial officers, he values honor, compassion, and justice. He is respected by soldiers and civilians alike because he consistently acts with integrity, and this is why fans love him.

General Leo’s importance stems from his role as proof that not everyone within the Empire is corrupt. He recognizes the suffering caused by the Empire and repeatedly seeks peaceful solutions when possible. His interactions with both allies and enemies reveal a thoughtful leader trying to do what is right in an increasingly chaotic world. This perspective adds nuance to the game’s political conflict, especially when he appears beside Kefka.

Players briefly gain control of Leo during one of the game’s most memorable sequences, and that moment proves how good he would be as a permanent party member. His powerful abilities made him feel like a natural addition to the roster. More importantly, a permanent role would have allowed players to explore the Empire from an insider’s perspective. Decades after release, General Leo remains one of the most beloved non-party characters in the franchise because he embodies the ideals of heroism even in difficult circumstances.

1) Beatrix – Final Fantasy IX

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If there is one character that made a lasting impression on me, it was Beatrix from Final Fantasy IX. While others were crushing on Tifa and Aerith, Beatrix was my focus, and I wish she were playable. As Alexandria’s legendary general, Beatrix is introduced as an almost unstoppable force. She defeats the protagonists multiple times and quickly establishes herself as one of the strongest warriors in the game world. Yet beneath her formidable reputation lies a deeply human character.

Beatrix’s story revolves around duty, loyalty, and self-reflection. As the consequences of Queen Brahne’s actions become impossible to ignore, she begins questioning her role in the kingdom’s campaigns. This internal conflict leads to significant character growth and eventually pushes her toward a more heroic path. Her evolving worldview is one of the strongest character arcs in the game, and made her one of my favorite side characters, along with Blank.

The frustration many players feel comes from the fact that Beatrix briefly joins the party before departing. Those sections demonstrate exactly how well she fits alongside the main cast. Her relationship with Steiner, her combat abilities, and her unique perspective on Alexandria all contribute to her popularity. A permanent place in the party would have allowed Final Fantasy IX to further explore one of its richest supporting characters. More than two decades later, Beatrix remains the gold standard for NPCs who deserve full party member status.

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