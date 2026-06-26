5 Most Powerful Tekken Fighters, Ranked

The Tekken universe is filled with fighters battling to show that they are the strongest in the world. The problem for many of them is that the increasing power levels over the decades have turned some of those characters into essentially gods. Still, a few of the more mortal fighters have spent years training and have actually stood toe to toe with some of those superpowered characters. The list of power levels is constantly in flux and will likely change once Tekken 9 comes around, but the list below captures where the series is at after Tekken 8.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here are the five strongest fighters in Tekken history.

5) Lars Alexanderson

Lars wasn’t introduced until Tekken 6: Bloodline Rebellion. In that game, he is the game’s protagonist and the leader of a rebel army that has splintered from Tekken Force. The illegitimate son of Heihachi Mishima, which gives him a strong pedigree for becoming an incredible fighter.

During his starring role, he doesn’t lose any fights, but that’s to be expected from a protagonist. However, his string of impressive battles doesn’t end there. Toward the end of Tekken 8, he steps up to fight the True Devil version of Kazuya Mishima. Sure, you could argue he would’ve ultimately lost had Jin not stepped in, but he held his own in that fight, showing that it wasn’t just plot armor that kept him alive in Tekken 6.

4) Heihachi Mishima

Close-up of Heihachi Mishima in Tekken 8.

Heihachi stands up next to all of the characters above him on this list despite having no supernatural abilities or access to the Devil Gene. Look, the guy might be completely evil, but he’s also gotten here through hard work, perseverance, and some of the most impressive hair in video game history. The guy is a force to be reckoned with, even if you have the power of a world-shattering god.

Remember, this guy once fought and won against Devil Kazuya and routinely survives explosions that would kill almost anyone else on the roster in an instant. Oh, and he does all this despite being of an age where most people would be finding their way into a nursing home. It’s also worth noting that the guy just won’t die despite several attempts. In Tekken 8, he comes back and learns a new trick: Headbutting a meteor into dust. Yeah, this guy is a problem.

3) Reina

Reina has only been around since Tekken 8, so she hasn’t had nearly as much time to build her resume. That said, she has almost instantly made her presence felt on the series. At first, you don’t think very much of her. She’s billed as a solid, if young, fighter. Then, you learn her surprising secret.

Somehow, Reina is Heihachi’s daughter. That means she also has complete mastery of his fighting style and pairs that with a similar level of ambition and tenaciousness as her father. She also has a strategic mind that constantly gives her a level up, always thinking several steps ahead of everyone else. We see that in full force toward the end of Tekken 8, as she delibrately puts herself in a near-death situation, activating her Devil Gene. It’ll be fun to see what she does moving forward, but it’s clear that Reina is going to help shape the future of the series.

2) Kazuya Mishima

Kazuya has had a rough life. His dad, Heihachi, threw him off a cliff when he was just five, saying that he needed to prove he was strong enough to be his successor. That fall activated Kazuya’s latent Devil Gene, which he inherited from his mother (who Heihachi killed before tossing kiz Kazuya over that cliff). From there, Kazuya has spent his entire life getting revenge on his father and then using his personal ambition to shape the world in his image.

Over the years, Kazuya has mastered the Devil Gene, merging with the devil form to become the most powerful fighter in the universe at that time. He embraces the Devil Gene and uses its powers to kill numerous characters, including his father, in Tekken 7. Or that’s what we thought. While Heihachi did come back in Tekken 8, Kazuya’s quest for world domination was nearly a success. Unfortunately for him, he’s part of a very strong bloodline.

1) Jin Kazama

Jin is an interesting character to rank because he has had a few forms over the years. At his base level, Jin is a master fighter, capable of going toe-to-toe with almost anyone in the series, but lacks that extra firepower to take him over the top. Thankfully, he also has access to the Devil Gene, which lets him tap into his Devil Jin form.

In this form, Jin is likely more powerful than everyone but his father, Kazuya. As mentioned, Kazuya has his own Devil form, which boosts his powers to an even more ridiculous level. So how can Jin rank above him? Well, in Tekken 8, Jin conquers the Devil Gene, mixing it with his Kazuma bloodline to create a new form: Angel Jin. In this form, the Devil Gene is powered up even further, but no longer corrupts Jin. Going up against True Devil Kazuya, Jin overcomes his father and supposedly kills the Devil Gene.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!