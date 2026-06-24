Tekken 1 Is Getting a New Release 32 Years Later

The original Tekken is surprisingly getting a new release on modern platforms over 30 years after its arrival in arcades. Since hitting the scene back in 1994, Tekken has become one of the biggest fighting game franchises on the planet. This has resulted in publisher Bandai Namco continuing to release new entries in the series on a routine basis, most recently with 2024’s Tekken 8. For those looking to check out the oldest installment in the series, though, a new opportunity will present itself in the coming day.

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As of this week, publisher Hamster is gearing up to release Tekken across PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2 platforms. This version of Tekken is part of Hamster’s ongoing “Arcade Archives 2” program, which brings back classic arcade games from yesterday to current-gen consoles. Tekken is arguably one of the biggest titles that Hamster has released as part of this initiative so far, as the influential fighting game will be rolling out on these new platforms tomorrow, June 25th.

For the most part, this new release of Tekken should play just like the original version that was seen in arcades and later came to PS1. This port will also come with a handful of new features as well, the most notable of which is likely VRR support. Outside of this, Hamster has also added a new Time Attack mode to Tekken, which challenges players to complete the game as fast as possible.

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Tekken getting a new re-release is a pretty major deal, as it’s one of the only games in the series that hasn’t been brought over to modern platforms. For those on PlayStation consoles, in particular, Tekken 2, Tekken 3, Tekken 5: Dark Resurrection, and Tekken 6 have all been ported over the past few years and are available now on the PS Store. This has resulted in the original Tekken and Tekken 4 being the most difficult entries in the series to return to. Fortunately, Hamster has now resolved this accessibility issue with Tekken 1, which should make it far easier to play in the months and years to come.

If you’re looking to pick up Tekken for yourself, this new version of the game will go for $16.99 when it hits the PS Store, Nintendo eShop, and Xbox Store in the coming day. Hopefully, this will be the first in a long line of new Tekken re-releases that will allow fans of the series to return to these classic games.

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