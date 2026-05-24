Tekken Can Now Cross Over With Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Street Fighter, and Even Invincible

The Tekken franchise is beloved amongst fighting game enthusiasts for a number of reasons, including its deep roster of fighters and powerhouse mechanics. That continued with the release of Tekken 8, and now, thanks to a new collaboration with another hit series, crossovers with franchises like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Street Fighter, Critical Role, and yes, even Invincible, are now possible.

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Tekken 8 is now more than just a hit video game, as UVS Games has revealed a brand new Tekken 8 Booster Set is arriving in stores on August 14, 2026. The set will feature 14 character cards and an all-new mechanic, but the new release also means that, thanks to the myriad of other franchises that are playable within the UniVersus Card Game, you can crossover with sets from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Street Fighter, Godzilla, and many more. That will . You can get all of the details on the new Tekken 8 Booster Set below.

UniVersus Allows Multiple Franchises To Collide In One Game

UVS Games revealed that its new partnerships with Bandai Namco will include a Tekken 8 Booster Set for UniVersus, but the even better news is that fans can actually pick up special promo cards in June. That’s when the Evolution Championship Series in Las Vegas will take place, so between June 26th and June 28th at the event, fans can pick up the exclusive EVO-stamped promo cards.

The Tekken 8 Booster Set will include 144 Character Cards that feature a number of favorite fighters from Tekken 8’s roster, and there will be 185 Base Cards, 25 Alt-Art Ultra Rares, and Secret Rares. That includes the return of Serialized Chrome Rares and the addition of two distinct Chrome Treatments.

As for new additions, there is a new Heat mechanic that introduces momentum-driven gameplay swings. This makes a lot of sense, as there are often several momentum swings during any given fighting game match, and now that will be presented in UniVersus as well. There is also a new card type being introduced called Arena Cards, but we don’t have all the details just yet.

The Tekken 8 Booster Set is up for pre-order now and will be available during prerelease events starting on August 7, 2026. The full release will hit on August 14, 2026.

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