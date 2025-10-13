5 Nintendo Characters That Need to Be in Smash (And I Can’t Believe They Aren’t Already)

Super Smash Bros. has become Nintendo’s ultimate celebration of gaming history, culminating in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. What started off as a fun platform fighter has grown into a massive, chaotic party featuring a clash between characters across generations and franchises. With more than 80 fighters, it’s easy to think Nintendo has scoured its history for potential characters, especially considering all the third-party characters in the game. But there are some glaring omissions that fans cannot believe have not been added to the series yet. When Nintendo releases the next mainline Super Smash Bros. game for the Nintendo Switch 2, it needs to expand its vision for potential characters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Given the monumental scope of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, it’s hard to imagine that there is room to expand. But Nintendo has overlooked several key and popular characters that more than deserve to be added to the roster. The following five characters highlighted below aren’t just fan requests, but natural fits to duke it out in the next Super Smash Bros.

5) Chibi-Robo

image courtesy of nintendo

Chibi-Robo is one of Nintendo’s most charming deep-cut franchises, first seen in Chibi-Robo! on the Nintendo GameCube. Tasked with cleaning up a family’s home, Chibi-Robo is a mix of domestic adventure and quiet storytelling that may seem odd in a platform fighter. There is also the small size of the character to consider, but Captain Olimar is even smaller, and Nintendo made Pikmin’s star work. The adorable robot has had many adventures, and it’s time for it to join Smash.

Chibi-Robo could be a lightweight fighter who mixes grappling through its plug and gadgets through toys. Its plug could allow for long-range attacks as well as grabbing opponents, but also function as a tether recovery. This would be an interesting style if players could drop various toys to pressure opponents, almost forcing them into shield and leaving them open for grabs. Neutral Special could be a charge move that gives Chibi-Robo more power on its attacks or as a resource similar to Inkling’s ink. Chibi-Robo is a long-overdue fighter and one that could have a very interesting playstyle.

4) Dixie Kong

image courtesy of nintendo

If there is one character that is overdue for a spot on the Super Smash Bros. roster, it’s Dixie Kong. She debuted in Donkey Kong Country 2 and has appeared in nearly every DK game since, but only as a trophy or spirit in Smash. Some may argue she would play similarly to Diddy Kong, but Nintendo has so much potential to make her stand out, especially with her iconic helicopter-like ponytail.

She would be an aerial-focused character with a high-speed acrobatic play style. Her main tool would be her versatile ponytail. It would obviously be used as her recovery, maybe a faster and better option than DK’s recovery. But it could also be used to extend her reach with certain attacks. Her gameplay would obviously be juggle-focused with rapid attacks, and she could excel at edge-guarding. She could also use her Bubblegum Popgun to hit enemies from afar, possibly even covering them with bubblegum and temporarily slowing them down. This would make her a good rushdown character that plays similarly to Diddy, but different enough to warrant a spot in the next Super Smash Bros.

3) Bandana Waddle Dee

image courtesy of nintendo

Few characters embody the rise from background extra to beloved hero than Bandana Waddle Dee. Initially, this character was a simple Waddle Dee serving the misunderstood villain King Dedede, but earned individuality after donning a blue bandana and picking up a spear. Since then, he has gone on to appear in numerous Kirby games, even starring as a co-op partner in Kirby and the Forgotten Land. The next stop on Bandana Waddle Dee’s rising fame is a slot in the next Super Smash Bros., something fans have been requesting for years.

Bandana Waddle Dee would be an interesting character. Due to his short stature and spear, he could be a mid-range character with good poke options. Nintendo could build this into a character requiring precision and spacing while giving him good mobility to get in and out of range easily. His recovery is easy to design thanks to his iconic helicopter spear technique, but the rest of his move set is open to interpretation. Bandana Waddle Dee would probably have to be pretty light based on his size, which would make it risky to stay engaged for too long.

2) Isaac

image courtesy of nintendo

Isaac is another name that Smash fans have been chanting for ages. As the protagonist of Nintendo’s Golden Sun, his absence has baffled fans for ages, especially considering how naturally he would fit in. With elemental magic and an iconic sword, his move set seems easy to design, and Nintendo has shown it is fond of adding sword characters. The star of this cult classic RPG has appeared as an Assist Trophy, but that isn’t good enough anymore.

Isaac would be a mixed fighter. With his sword, he could fight up close, but he also had various magical abilities that would allow him to battle at a distance. He would likely be similar to Dragon Quest’s Hero, but without the randomness and reliance on luck. Nintendo could choose any number of spells from the game and turn them into moves, but a predefined list would be best. Regardless of how Nintendo designs him, Isaac would be a welcome addition to the roster, and fans would cheer for a dream come true.

1) Waluigi

image courtesy of nintendo

Waluigi has to be the most requested character for the series of all time. Whether as a meme or genuine love for the purple-clad character, this lanky villain would be a good addition and complete the Mario quartet. His over-the-top personality would be perfect and could rival the wackiness Wario brings to Smash. He has the potential to be an annoying character but can’t be as bad as some of Smash’s worst offenders. Waluigi has starred in numerous spin-offs in the past, so why wouldn’t an addition to the next Super Smash Bros. be appropriate?

His moveset has a lot of potential just looking at the number of spin-off games he has been in. Something like Peach and Daisy’s F-Smash with random sports equipment would make sense. He could also incorporate the awkward dance moves he is known for. His long limbs could lead to a character with deceptive range, and Nintendo could lean into this to make him a more unpredictable fighter. And of course, he has to have some kind of pinball move, perhaps a projectile that bounces off foes for a chance to strike it back at them for an extra attack.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!