5 Worst Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Characters Who Ruin the Game

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has one of the biggest rosters in the fighting game genre. One of its most exciting features is that it has some of the most iconic characters in gaming. However, some of these characters suck the fun out of Smash Ultimate. Whether they are annoying to face against or change the way the game is played, these five characters in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate are among the worst to fight against.

1) Steve/Alex

steve and alex in their minecarts.

Steve/Alex is the most obvious offender on this list; otherwise, it wouldn’t be such a heated debate for this character getting banned at tournaments. And there is a good argument for both. Steve fundamentally changes the way the game is played with his ability to place blocks. This alters neutral, advantage, and changes the flow of the game. Instead of back and forth, players must constantly pressure Steve to prevent him from stockpiling resources.

This in itself wouldn’t be an issue, but Steve’s kit is incredibly strong even outside of blocks. One single mistake opens you up to a Steve combo, which can easily do upwards of 60%. This increases if Steve can get a Diamond, which effectively acts as a comeback mechanic. Not only this, but Steve can shape the battlefield how he wants, forcing you to approach in ways that make it unsafe.

2) Kazuya

kazuya fighting ness.

Kazuya is one of the worst offenders in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Many call him the “touch of death” character because Kazuya can secure a kill with a single combo. This is due to how much damage his attacks do, how they combo into one another, and the knockback on them. While mastering Kazuya’s best combos can be a challenge, these can delete stocks incredibly quickly.

Combine this with Kazuya’s weight and his recovery, and you’re forced into long matches where a single mistake or whiff can end with a Kazuya combo stealing your stock. Rage Drive makes this even worse as it is a comeback factor that increases the power of Kazuya’s attacks. This means your reward for damaging Kazuya is giving him a power boost and an easier time taking your stock.

3) Sonic

sonic taunting his opponent.

Sonic is another character that changes the way the game is played. Ignoring the horrible design choice that makes many of his moves the same, Sonic has a lot going for him. As the fastest character in the game, Sonic can set the pace for a match, often to the detriment of the game. Some Sonic players have discovered it is easier to time out an opponent rather than actually take all three stocks.

Outside of Sonic’s ability to time out other players, his gameplay style encourages a hit-and-run approach. This lets him dash in and out of range almost without consequence. Combine this with how annoying Spin Dash and Homing Attack are, and Sonic can easily control the match. It also means you have to play very safe or risk Sonic getting a lead and running away for the rest of the match.

4) Little Mac

little mac charging up a powerful punch.

Little Mac is considered one of the worst characters in the game and often finds a spot among low-tier characters. Despite this, Little Mac forces you to play differently because of his better traits. This includes ridiculous frames on many of his attacks and his super armor. Finally, KO Punch is basically a delete button that makes you play as safely as possible or risk instantly losing a stock.

Little Mac would be an honest character if Nintendo changed some of his aspects, buffing his bad ones while nerfing some of the more offensive strengths. Thankfully, Little Mac is a bad character, so there aren’t many who play him. That said, running into one means you are in for a headache, whether you win or lose.

5) Simon & Richter Belmont

simon belmont throwing a holy cross.

The Belmonts are other characters considered low tier, but they can also completely change how a match is played. While Little Mac goes all in on close quarters and forces you to approach carefully, the Belmonts go for the opposite. With three different projectiles, Belmont’s aim is to keep their opponent at a distance. This is further enhanced by the long range of their whip. Even when you close the distance, a quick jab and neutral air can throw you away and force you to approach again.

Even worse is if a Belmont knocks you off the stage. If you thought navigating their projectiles on stage was difficult and annoying, wait until you have to recover. Even if you make it back on stage, you’ll just have to approach them again. Simon and Richter can just run away and build up percent before delivering a final blow. The saving grace is that if you manage to get them offstage, the Belmont’s recovery is very exploitable.