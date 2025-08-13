GameCube Classic Returning After More Than Two Decades

During its time on the market, Nintendo GameCube was largely overlooked by gamers. While the system struggled to find an audience, it has become something of a fan favorite in the decades since. A large part of that is owed to the overall library, which has several beloved games that have never been offered again on another platform. That’s starting to change somewhat in the Nintendo Switch 2 era, thanks to the dedicated Nintendo Classics app. The app currently offers four games originally released on the system, and that number will grow with the addition of Chibi-Robo! on Thursday, August 21st.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Originally released in 2005, Chibi-Robo! is a 3D platforming game centered around a robot dedicated to housecleaning. This particular unit is owned by the Sanderson family, and players will have to help them with several issues that go beyond simply cleaning up: the tiny robot will have to help both the family and their toys solve their personal problems. Doing so will help Chibi-Robo gain Happy Points, allowing it to rise in the rankings compared to other Chibi-Robo units released around the game’s world. A Nintendo Switch 2 trailer for Chibi-Robo! can be found below.

Play video

Following its initial release on GameCube, Chibi-Robo! did get a version on Wii a few years later. That option never made its way to North America though, so this marks the first time that Nintendo has made this game available again here in two decades. Chibi-Robo did appear in a few follow-up games in the years following the original game’s release, but none of those games were as well-received as the original. Developer Skip, Ltd. closed its doors following the release of Chibi-Robo! Zip Lash in 2015, but several veterans from the series announced a spiritual successor last year called koROBO.

Chibi-Robo!‘s arrival on Nintendo Switch 2’s GameCube app isn’t a total surprise; the game was one of several announced during April’s Nintendo Direct presentation. Of the games revealed, we’re still waiting on release dates for Luigi’s Mansion, Super Mario Sunshine, Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance, Pokemon Colosseum, and Pokemon XD: Gale of Darkness. It’s unclear exactly when we might see those GameCube games made available, but Nintendo seems to be sticking to a once per month release schedule at the moment.

The GameCube app is exclusively available to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers that have a Nintendo Switch 2. That means those who haven’t upgraded to the original Switch can’t access these games. However, it’s worth noting that a large number of games originally released on GameCube have gotten rereleases and remasters on Switch over the last eight years, and they can be found on the eShop. In fact, that number will grow next month. During the recent Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase, it was announced that Bandai Namco will be releasing Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac on September 26th, on both the original Switch as well as Nintendo Switch 2.

Did you play Chibi-Robo! on GameCube back in the day? What games from the system do you want to see released on Switch 2? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!