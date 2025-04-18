5 Nintendo Crossovers Mario Kart World Needs

Mario Kart World has already proven itself to be one of the most ambitious entries in the series thanks to its open world, new modes, new features, and huge roster of characters. However, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is still a good contender to be the best Mario Kart game due to its crossovers. With karts, courses, and racers from F-Zero, The Legend of Zelda, Animal Crossing, and Splatoon, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is a racing crossover dream for Nintendo fans. Sadly, we’ve yet to see any indication that Mario Kart World will feature similar crossovers. Still, many of these Mario Kart 8 Deluxe crossovers came from DLC, and it is highly likely Mario Kart World will get DLC on the Nintendo Switch 2.

Obviously, we’d love to see all previous crossovers come back, but Nintendo has so many franchises to pull from for new ones. Mario Kart World is the first new Mario Kart game in over a decade, and while it has a lot of promise, adding new crossover characters, karts, and tracks will take it over the top. With that said, these are five crossovers Mario Kart World should add when it launches on Nintendo Switch 2 on June 5th.

Metroid

samus aran from metroid prime remastered.

The Metroid series has seen a resurgence thanks to the Nintendo Switch. With a new entry, a remake, and the upcoming Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, including it in Mario Kart World would be the perfect way to round the series out. With Rainbow Road being teased, space is clearly not out of bounds for Mario Kart World, but the Metroid series has multiple options for what content is added.

Samus is the obvious choice for a character, but Ridley would also be fitting, especially considering how funny it would be seeing the space pirate squished into a small kart. Samus’ ship is also an obvious choice for her kart, but when it comes to a track, there are numerous options. Something featuring Chozo Ruins would feel appropriate, but there are several iconic Metroid locations Nintendo could use. Finally, if Nintendo added crossover items to Mario Kart World, a Metroid item would be a great, and terrifying, addition.

Star Fox

Star Fox zero.

The Star Fox series is in desperate need of love, and adding crossover content to Mario Kart World would be a good start. The last Star Fox game, Star Fox Zero, was released almost a decade ago on the Wii U, and Fox McCloud has since been neglected outside of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Like Metroid, another space adventure would be perfect to introduce new tracks after Rainbow Road, and there are multiple possibilities.

Fox is the star of Star Fox, but Nintendo could add his teammates, Falco, Peppy, or Slippy instead. The Arwing is the logical choice for a crossover vehicle, but the Landmaster or Great Fox would be suitable choices as well. But the most exciting possibility is a course. A racetrack sprawling through the Lylat System while a space battle is ongoing would be perfect. Nintendo could even include Andross as a hazard on the track.

Kirby

kirby from planet robobot.

Few of Nintendo’s characters are cuter than Kirby, and while the hungry pink ball already has the upcoming Kirby Air Riders lined up for the Nintendo Switch 2, there is no reason he can’t also race in Mario Kart World. In fact, this only makes Kirby a more fitting addition and Dream Land is the perfect stage for a beautiful and thrilling course.

Kirby, King Dedede, Waddle Dee, or even Meta Knight would be good choices for a racer. Kirby’s iconic star or the Great Halberd would be superb vehicles, though adding Kirby’s star and using the star item would be pretty funny. For its course, this crossover has to be Dream Land. This is the most iconic location from the Kirby series, and Nintendo could create a dreamlike experience with it in Mario Kart World.

Pikmin

pikmin 4 protagonist and oatchi.

The Pikmin series has become more popular of late thanks to the remakes and Pikmin 4 on the Nintendo Switch. No new titles have been revealed for the Nintendo Switch 2, but that doesn’t mean Olimar can’t slip into Mario Kart World. He may be a little small, but Nintendo has worked its magic to make him fit into other games, such as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Nintendo could use Olimar or Alph as a racer, but Olimar makes more sense given his importance to the series. As for a crossover kart, Olimar’s ship makes the most sense, but using Oatchi would be hilarious and absolutely adorable. Nintendo has multiple choices with a Pikmin course considering the premise of the series. Whether it chooses a backyard, inside a house, an underground cave, or another location, Nintendo can unleash its creative side when designing a Pikmin track.

Fire Emblem

fire emblem: three houses edelgard.

Fire Emblem may be a weird choice, but Link proved a more human-like character would fit within Mario Kart World. Not only that, but the Fire Emblem series has become one of the most popular series for Nintendo. The Nintendo Switch saw multiple titles released, and the Nintendo Switch 2 will likely see the same. Including Fire Emblem content in Mario Kart World would be a great way to introduce the series, and Nintendo has a lot of flexibility with what they choose. However, adding a Fire Emblem character may open the door to Mario Kart World having too many sword characters.

While there are numerous choices for a racer, Marth, Lyn, Corrin, Robin, Chrom, Lucina, Byleth, or Alear are the most likely choices. With the recent titles featuring Byleth and Alear, Nintendo may choose one of these or go with a legacy choice. As for a kart, a horse, wyvern, or pegasus would be fitting, and go with Fire Emblem. There is also a lot of interpretation for a track, though something with warring armies and a magnificent castle makes the most sense.