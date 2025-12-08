Nintendo Fans Think Mario Kart World DLC Is Coming, and They Just Might Be Right

Nintendo fans are always on the lookout for news about updates, releases, and DLC, and some of them have plenty of reason to think Mario Kart World is set to get a big content drop. The latest entry in Nintendo’s long-running racing franchise has been going strong for half a year already without any major updates or content reveals. However, some have theorized that Nintendo will use the platform afforded them by the Game Awards to make just such an announcement.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Usually, this could just be seen as a projection from an eager fanbase with hopes. However, the specific timing, a history of precedent, and a datamined reveal from the Nintendo Today newsfeed actually offer up some compelling evidence that Mario Kart World might be getting some new elements. Fittingly, it would bring in more characters and concepts from another early entry in the Nintendo Switch 2 showcase and carry on Nintendo’s renewed love for a long-running franchise.

Mario Kart World Might Be Getting DK DLC

Mario Kart World has been out for six months. Although there have been some patches in the last half year for balancing and gameplay purposes, there haven’t been any formal DLC announcements. This hasn’t kept fans from theorizing about potential future content drops, especially as it relates to Donkey Kong Bananza. One of the other big early titles for the Nintendo Switch 2, Donkey Kong Bananza, is set to have a good showcase at the Game Awards, where it’s nominated for Best Game.

Even if it doesn’t win, it’ll be a good chance for Nintendo to remind audiences about the title. Dataminers going into the Nintendo Today news app have found an animation of King K. Rool, the recurring villain from the DK series and the final boss of Donkey Kong Bananza, set for December 15. Although the character has made the leap to Super Smash Bros., he’s never been one of the available racers in a Mario Kart title.

This has led some fans to believe that Nintendo will use the Game Awards as a chance to announce DLC for Mario Kart World, specifically introducing characters and elements from Donkey Kong into the racing game. While it’s far from confirmed, this would be a boon for fans of both the Donkey Kong corner of the franchise and for Mario Kart fans eager for new content.

Why The Mario Kart DK DLC Rumors Sound Promising

Image courtesy of Nintendo

Although it’s far from confirmed, it would make sense for Donkey Kong to be a focus point for a Mario Kart World DLC drop. As another launch title for the Switch 2, the natural crossover potential makes perfect sense. Donkey Kong Banazna being up for prizes at the Game Awards gives Nintendo a natural opening to make some content reveals, similar to how they’ve done these kinds of announcements in the past. Donkey Kong has gotten a big push from the publisher, so keeping that momentum going with a new Mario Kart DLC drop focused on his corner of the universe would make sense.

Donkey Kong characters (like Diddy and Funky) have also previously been DLC releases for Mario Kart games, so it would be consistent with the publisher to debut those characters as part of a DLC push. K. Rool’s prescene in the datamined Nintendo Direct newsfeed also hints that something is coming up with the DK corner of the universe. While there are rumors that a Donkey Kong film might be in development, it seems like that kind of announcement would wait until closer to the release of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

A full sequel to Donkey Kong Banazna also seems a little far-fetched, but a DLC drop focused on Donkey Kong and his assortment of allies and enemies coming to Mario Kart would make plenty of sense, especially if Nintendo was trying to bring the spotlight back onto the racing game. While anything could happen come the Game Awards, some fans are expecting there to be some exciting announcements focused on Donkey Kong and Mario Kart in the coming days.