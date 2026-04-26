The Most Underrated Far Cry Game Absolutely Deserves Another Chance

The Far Cry series, while certainly not sporting as many entries as its historical counterpart, Assassin’s Creed, has nevertheless enjoyed a fairly storied legacy and garnered more than enough fans to cement it as a gaming staple. Sure, much like Ubisoft’s parkour-filled apple-hunting adventures, the Far Cry games vary in quality. However, for the most part, each game, especially from 3 onwards, has been held in relatively high regard, and fans are often eager to see what chaotic sandbox Ubisoft will deliver next, and, perhaps more importantly, which moustache-twirling villain will pop up and deliver a legendary line we’ll be quoting for decades.

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Yet, for as good as the majority of Far Cry games are, and as popular as the series as a whole may be, there is one game that has gone sorely overlooked. Despite being one of the better games in the Far Cry series, this title has ended up as an obscure and forgotten Ubisoft classic, destined to be relegated to the hallowed halls of gaming’s most underrated titles. That’s a shame, as it delivers an experience that is just as satisfying as its predecessor while building upon it with novel mechanics. The game I am referring to is, of course, Far Cry: New Dawn, the stunning, apocalyptic open-world gem that receives far too little praise.

Far Cry: New Dawn Is Far Better Than People Give It Credit For

Image Courtesy of Ubisoft

I am a rather big fan of Far Cry 5, a game I wish garnered as much affection as its predecessors, if not more. Its narrative was cleverly told, the subtle clues found in the soundtrack, seemingly inconsequential dialogue, and side quests all pointing to the surprising finale that genuinely shocked me in a way few games have managed since. Its villains are phenomenal, especially their ring leader, Joseph Seed, and certainly give Vaas a run for his money. I also have a great affinity for its setting, one that is absolutely stunning and teeters on the edge of saying something meaningful about religion and politics in a way that the infamously apolitical yet clearly socially conscious Ubisoft can manage. Yet, despite having thoroughly enjoyed what I genuinely believe to be one of Ubisoft’s greatest games, if not its very best, it took me several years to get around to its sequel, New Dawn.

Understandably, then, when I did eventually play New Dawn, I found myself tempering expectations in an attempt to avoid unfairly placing impossible-to-achieve levels of hype on it. That was, it turned out, completely unnecessary, as Far Cry: New Dawn, while certainly not as good as its predecessor for reasons that will become evident, is an indisputably good open-world title that manages to scratch the same itch as Far Cry 5, deliver a satisfying finale to its profoundly compelling narrative, and innovate on many of the series’ expected mechanics. Despite only taking roughly 10 to 15 hours to beat, New Dawn leaves a lasting impression that is certain to entertain both fans of Far Cry 5 and newcomers alike.

What astounded me the most about New Dawn was just how effectively it utilizes Far Cry 5’s map to deliver a sense of loss at what was destroyed while altering it just enough to keep things feeling fresh. From the rubble and ashes of Hope County rises a world awash with color, a place that feels simultaneously hopeful and alien. You get glimpses at what came before, and those with a knowledge of Far Cry 5’s vast open-world will likely find, as I did, a sense of solace in seeking out familiar locations, even when beset by ruin or overtaken by the new villains, Lou and Mickey. However, there’s plenty new to see here, including a location that plays a rather integral role in the narrative, all of which is adorned with Far Cry’s trademark penchant for staggeringly beautiful vistas and detail.

Those who take umbrage with New Dawn reusing Far Cry 5’s location can rest assured that it revamps its gameplay, aiming for something that veers a little more on the RPG side. You’ll craft an assortment of weapons via parts you’ll gather from the open world, and as a reward for conquering the assorted outposts available in the open-world. These weapons are split into tiers, and each tier deals progressively more base damage. The weapons can be upgraded to deal even more damage, and that’s necessary as enemies get increasingly more powerful and get a huge bump in their health bars. It’s a lot more RPG-focused than Far Cry 5, something that feels like a novel addition to an otherwise familiar experience. Indeed, this twist on an established formula is actually something I miss from Ubisoft, and wish we’d see more of.

Ubisoft Needs To Do More Smaller Far Cry Games Like New Dawn

Image Courtesy of Ubisoft

There are a plethora of other reasons why New Dawn is one of the most underrated first-person shooters I’ve ever played. There’s the incredible saw launcher that pings off nearby structures to kill enemies scattered across an outpost, the incredibly detailed expeditions that are far bigger and more compelling than they have any need to be, and the new companions, including the mysterious Judge who has some of the best lore in all of Far Cry. All of this, the aforementioned RPG elements, is only possible because New Dawn is a spin-off of sorts, one that, while connected narratively, was released at a reduced price at launch and lacks a number in its title like the mainline games.

It reminds me a lot of Marvel’s Miles Morales, a phenomenal game that reused its predecessor’s map to tell a new story and introduce mechanics that would later be integrated into the next mainline entry. Games like New Dawn and Primal, before it, afford Ubisoft the opportunity to take the Far Cry framework in a new direction without directly impacting the familiarity and tropes of the regular games. These spin-offs serve as a testing ground for whatever weird ideas Ubisoft may have, as well as a fun way of continuing a plot that wouldn’t stretch the length of a traditional Far Cry title. It is a shame then that we’ve not gotten a similar experience with Far Cry 6, and none seem to be on the horizon.

Shorter, cheaper open-world games like Far Cry: New Dawn absolutely have a place in our current era of bloat and life-consuming experiences. So too does experimentation, something that is sorely lacking in this age of playing it safe, as a result of ballooning budgets forcing studios like Ubisoft to play it safe and produce games that feel as if they’re made by committee. I absolutely do not have a problem with developers like Ubisoft reusing maps if it allows them to focus more on making bolder, riskier gameplay and mechanical choices. In fact, New Dawn is proof that this practice should be encouraged, its fairly tepid experimentation proving, in my opinion, to be a success.

Sure, New Dawn doesn’t have quite as compelling a story as Far Cry 5, and some may not gel quite as well with its RPG elements. Its companions aren’t as fun (who misses Cheeseburger?), and the continued inclusion of Hurk is frustrating. However, for all its flaws, all of which are extremely minor, New Dawn takes a lot of risks that I really appreciate. It pushes the story into unexpected places, commits entirely to the supernatural slant of its predecessor, and tweaks its gameplay to improve progression and prevent the experience from getting stale. Far Cry: New Dawn gets a lot right and is far braver than even its successor. It deserves a lot more credit as a result, and Ubisoft should hopefully begin seeing it as a blueprint for future entries, not something to ignore.

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