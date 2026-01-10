4 Highly Anticipated Games That Might Never Come Out (But Aren’t Actually Cancelled Yet)

Making a great game can take a long time, as any video game fan knows. Last year, some of the most long-awaited sequels finally launched onto the scene, bringing the wait for games like Silksong to a close. But there are still a good number of highly anticipated games that fans are still waiting for, some of which were announced over a decade ago. And while Bethesda assures fans that Elder Scrolls 6 does exist, not every highly anticipated game gets acknowledged as often. In fact, some feel like a long-forgotten memory at this point.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As many of us know all too well, not every game that’s announced makes it to the finish line. With cancellations becoming all too common, many fans fear the worst when big projects to too long without news. Sometimes, these games resurface with proof that the developers have been steadily at work from the shadows, like Witchbrook did last year. But not every game that’s lingered in development hell for years can be as lucky. In the case of these 4 highly anticipated games, I’m not so sure we’re ever going to see them released.

4) Hogwarts Legacy 2

Image courtesy of WB Games

In this case, my concerns aren’t from the length of development so much as the overall state of things at Warner Bros. Hogwarts Legacy has been a huge hit, combining the popularity of the Harry Potter IP with an engaging open-world RPG. But although Warner Bros. Games has said that Hogwarts Legacy 2 is a big priority, the game publisher hasn’t had a great track record over the last few years.

In recent years, WB Games has undergone significant layoffs, with entire studios shut down and potentially big games shuttered. Just last year, we lost Wonder Woman, along with the entire Monolith Productions studio. With Netflix potentially poised to purchase Warner Bros, there’s even more turmoil in the future for WB Games. If they do put out another big game, I suspect Hogwarts Legacy 2 will be a priority. But as it sounds like there’s already uncertainty about what the sequel should look like, I’m not confident we’re going to see it come to fruition.

3) Haunted Chocolatier

Image courtesy of concernedape

One of my colleagues recently shared his theory that Haunted Chocolatier is never coming out, voicing an opinion I’ve privately held for a while now. The new game from Stardew Valley‘s creator, Eric Barone, was announced back in 2021. But since then, Barone keeps returning to the well of his first wildly successful game. While that’s great news for Stardew fans who want new content, it’s not a great sign for Haunted Chocolatier.

When Barone announced Stardew Valley 1.7 last year, my first thought was, “Ah, so we’re never getting Haunted Chocolatier.” I can’t pretend to know what’s going on for Concerned Ape, but it certainly looks to an outsider like he may return to familiar territory whenever he gets stuck with the new game. Barone himself has said the game is still years away, at best. Personally, I’m not sure it’s ever going to see the light of day, even though I’ll be one of the first to jump at the chance to play it if it does.

2) Beyond Good & Evil 2

Image courtesy of ubisoft

The sequel to Beyond Good & Evil was announced back in 2008, before vanishing for nearly a decade. The game has popped back up on a few occasions, but we still have relatively few details about the game. It is reportedly still in development, and Ubisoft hinted at the follow-up when it launched the Beyond Good & Evil 20th anniversary edition back in 2024. But a development cycle this long is rarely great news.

The last time we heard much about Beyond Good & Evil 2, it was through a reliable insider who claimed the project was still “in very early development.” That was back in 2024, and we’ve not heard much else since, barring rumors the release date is still far off. Given how long Beyond Good & Evil 2 has been in the works, it’s clear the project is struggling. At this point, I’m doubtful it’s ever going to actually be released.

1) The Wolf Among Us 2

Image courtesy of Telltale Games

Though The Wolf Among Us 2 hasn’t been in development quite as long as Beyond Good & Evil 2, its challenges are a bit more public. Just a year after this sequel was announced, Telltale Games laid off a large number of its staff. This put the future of The Wolf Among Us 2 into question, and it lay dormant for years. However, it has never been officially cancelled.

In fact, the game has periodically resurfaced, most recently with a mid-2025 rumor that a release date would be announced before the year was up. No such announcement, or really anything new about the long-awaited sequel, has emerged. In fact, we’ve seen barely anything about this project, and it seems quite likely that The Wolf Among Us 2 is never going to come out.

What game have you given up hope on ever playing? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!