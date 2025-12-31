5 Superhero Games We Almost Got (And Why They Never Came Out)

Superheroes make a lot of sense as inspiration for video games. The flashy powers, bright costumes, and bombastic storylines are all perfectly suited for the high-octane aspects of gaming, with plenty of games over the years doing a great job of letting players live out their heroic fantasies through a controller. However, game development is also a tricky beast, and there are plenty of great-sounding games that simply never got the chance to cross the finish line.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Whether it be because of internal struggles, financial woes, or conflict between developers, there are lots of superhero games that have never gotten the chance to take flight. It’s a shame, too, because some of them actually sound like they could have been a lot of fun if only they’d been actually finished. Here are five superhero games that never came out — and why players never got the chance to try them out.

Daredevil: The Man Without Fear

Developed by 5,000 Ft. and set to be published by Encore Inc. for the PS2, Xbox, and PC, Daredevil: The Man Without Fear was meant to launch in 2003. Focusing on Daredevil, the game would have seen Matt Murdock dealing with a gang war that erupts in New York City after the apparent assassination of the Kingpin. Initially, a smaller-scale game focused on reenacting major moments from the character’s history, Man Without Fear got a budgetary increase after the development team found out about the then-upcoming Daredevil film starring Ben Affleck.

The game was apparently something of a mixed bag during development, with concepts like an open world (similar to Spider-Man 2), a grinding mechanic inspired by Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, and a “Shadow World” that recreated Daredevil’s unique echolocation form of vision considered at various points. However, internal disputes between Sony and Marvel over the game’s story and game mechanics reportedly played a role in the game’s collapse. An early prototype of the game was found and released online in 2023, giving gamers a taste of the adventure that they almost got the chance to experience.

The Flash

While the Flash has gotten a handful of video game appearances over the years, one idea that could have really brought the character to life was in development during the 2000s. The game, which would have based the primary game mechanics around recreating the Scarlet Speedster’s super speed, would have been an open-world game with an emphasis on fast-paced movement and combat. Developed by Bottlerocket Entertainment, The Flash had the involvement of WB and was set to include many of the characters’ most famous villains.

There were even reportedly plans to feature cameos from other heroes like Superman and Batman. Planned for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, videos that have been released in the year showcase a potentially compelling take on superspeed. Unfortunately, a string of financial failures from Bottlerocket Entertainment led to the closure of the development studio in 2009, putting an end to all their games in development — including The Flash.

X-Woman: The Sinister Virus

Developed by Clockwork Tortoise for the Sega Genesis, X-Woman: The Sinister Virus was intended to be another side-scrolling action game inspired by Marvel’s mutants. Notably, the story would have followed Storm, Rogue, and Jean Grey as they traveled the world in search of a cure for a deadly virus affecting all of the male mutants. All three heroes would have had unique abilities similar to previous X-Men games, but each would have also had the ability to fly.

Intended to be an unofficial sequel to X-Men 2: Clone Wars, an early build of the game was completed and shown off at E3 in 1996. It was intended to be one of the final first-party releases for the Sega Genesis. Unfortunately, after a series of delays, the game was ultimately cancelled. Not long after, Clockwork Tortoise disbanded, and all that remains of the game are a handful of images published by the gaming press of the time.

Wonder Woman

In theory, a Wonder Woman game that takes inspiration from Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor sounds like an ideal way to bring the Amazon Princess to her own solo game space. The game was formally announced in 2021, and was meant to have an original story with clear mythological influence. The Nemesis system established by Monolith was intended to be at the core of the experience, with players developing unique dynamics with specific allies and enemies through the game mechanic.

However, behind-the-scenes drama resulted in the game going through several changes. This included a direct change and a full reimagining of the story, all while the budget steadily grew. After Warner Bros. Games’ string of challenges in 2024 (such as the lackluster response to Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League), Wonder Woman was cancelled in early 2025 as a result of Monolith Productions being shut down.

The Avengers

Developed by THQ Studio and Australia Blue Tongue Entertainment, The Avengers was intended to be released for PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Wii U, and Microsoft Windows in 2012. Planned to coincide with the release of 2012’s The Avengers film but unrelated to the MCU, the game would have been an adaptation of the “Secret Invasion” storyline from the comics that pits the titular team against an army of shapeshifting Skrulls.

Intended to be a four-player co-op game that placed players into the roles of heroes like Captain America, Iron Man, and Thor. While development moved at a decent clip, THQ’s financial struggles at the time led to the closure of the development studios. Ultimately, the properties were sold to Ubisoft, who used some of the concepts as the basis for their Xbox 360 and Wii U title, Marvel Avengers: Battle for Earth.