Sega Reportedly Working on Comix Zone and Space Channel 5 Movies

Sega is reportedly developing movies for Comix Zone and Space Channel 5. Sega appears to be expanding its IP into film following the success of the Sonic the Hedgehog films. Ahead of the recent release of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sega and Paramount both confirmed that a third film was in the works. It was recently confirmed that Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will release in December 2024, giving fans something to look forward to in the coming years. In addition to that, Sega announced that it was working on a live-action adaptation of Yakuza, but there hasn't been any meaningful development on that since the initial news broke.

Nevertheless, Sega is reportedly working to bring two 90s classics to the big screen. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sega has partnered with Picturestart to adapt both Comix Zone and Space Channel 5 into movies. Space Channel 5's adaptation has been described as a "comedy/dance adaptation" that follows a fast food worker that is recruited by a reporter from the future. They will use viral dances to try and combat an alien invasion, offering a modern take on the 1999 dancing game. The Comix Zone adaptation will reportedly be written by Young Justice writer Mae Catt and see a jaded comic book creator get sucked into the final issue of his series with a "a young, queer writer of color." The two will have to work together to defeat a super villain and learn about the art of storytelling.

Both projects come off the heels of Hollywood having more success with video game adaptations, a genre that has been historically plagued with critical and financial bombs. Sony is also embracing more adaptations with a Days Gone movie reportedly in the works and a Ghost of Tsushima movie in development. Those are just some of many adaptations coming from PlayStation and it seems like a number of other studios will be trying to mine other popular gaming franchises for potential film franchises if other adaptations succeed.

