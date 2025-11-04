All 4 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Features Exclusive to Nintendo Switch 2

After years of waiting for what’s next, Animal Crossing fans finally got some exciting news. Alas, it’s not the highly anticipated New Horizons sequel just yet. But Animal Crossing: New Horizons is getting a massive 3.0 content update, which will arrive alongside a shiny new Switch 2 edition of the game. And while that Switch 2 edition will have graphics and performance enhancements like we’ve come to expect, that’s not all that’s new with the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 2 edition.

I’ll fully admit I’ve been fairly underwhelmed with a lot of the Switch 2 editions of older games we’ve seen so far. The graphics and performance enhancements are definitely a big step up, but it doesn’t always feel like a good reason to go back and pay around $10 more to replay an older game. The New Horizons Switch 2 edition, though, has quite a few new features that just might tempt players to start yet another new island when it arrives on January 15th, 2026. Here’s every new feature that will be exclusive to the Switch 2 edition of Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

4. 12 Player Online Mode

Image courtesy of Nintendo

On the Switch, online multiplayer is capped at 8 players. But if everyone is playing the Switch 2 version of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, you can have up to 12 people in one meetup. That means more friends visiting your island at one time, but only if you’ve got the Switch 2 upgrade. If anyone in your group is still playing on the original Switch, multiplayer for that session will still be limited to 8 players, at least for now.

3. Game Chat Integration

Image courtesy of Nintendo

Along with having more people in multiplayer, the Switch 2 version of Animal Crossing: New Horizons will have Game Chat features. You can chat in real time with your friends while playing New Horizons on Switch 2. There’s also a special integration where your video will pop up above your in-game character while playing. That means everyone can see real-time reactions as they explore the world of Animal Crossing together. It is important to note that everyone will need a camera to use this feature, and that video chat is limited to 4 players at once.

2. Megaphone

Image courtesy of Nintendo

Thanks to the built-in microphone, the Switch 2 can use voice controls. Animal Crossing: New Horizons is bringing this in with a new Megaphone only for the Switch 2 edition. After buying the Megaphone from Nook’s Cranny, you’ll be able to call Villagers’ names to quickly figure out where they’re at. Each Villager will respond to their name, letting you know where you can find them based on where their text bubble pops up.

1. Joy-Con 2 Mouse Controls

Image courtesy of Nintendo

With the Switch 2 Joy-Cons, players can make use of mouse controls in compatible games. And the Switch 2 version of New Horizons will let you use the Joy-Con mouse for more fine-tuned control when decorating your spaces. This makes it easier to drag and drop items, ensuring that you can style your island with precision. The mouse controls will also be used when writing on the bulletin board and creating custom designs.

These features come along with enhanced graphics to make the Switch 2 edition of Animal Crossing: New Horizons the definitive version. The Switch 2 edition releases on January 15th. It will be $64.99 at full price, or you can buy the upgrade pack for just $4.99 USD. The 3.0 content update also arrives on January 15th, with new content for all players regardless of whether they’re on Switch or Switch 2. But the features above are only available if you choose to upgrade to the latest Nintendo console.

Are you going to get the Switch 2 edition of Animal Crossing: New Horizons when it comes out? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!