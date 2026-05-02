Gears of War: E-Day May Be Missing the Series Most Iconic Feature

Gears of War is one of the most recognizable franchises on the Xbox. It has built a legacy on its gritty tone, weighty combat, and iconic third-person shooter gameplay. Gears of War 2 is the reason I purchased an Xbox 360 many years ago, and playing the Gears of War remaster only reminded me how much I love the series. It’s a story of survival, teamwork, and the constant pressure of fighting an overwhelming enemy. That identity has remained consistent even as the series evolved across multiple entries, but with Gears of War: E-Day on the horizon, I can’t help but wonder what will happen to one of the series’ most iconic symbols.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Gears of War: E-Day is shaping up to be one of Xbox’s biggest releases of 2026. After all, who doesn’t want to see what happened on Emergence Day when the Locust first appeared on Sera? It takes the series back to its earliest and most chaotic moment, when humanity was completely unprepared for what was coming. However, it also raises an important question, one that could shake up the series. If the game stays true to its timeline, one of the series’ most iconic weapons, the Lancer, may not be present in the way players expect.

image courtesy of xbox

Gears of War: E-Day is a prequel, taking place before the first game, and is set during the initial Locust invasion, a moment that fundamentally changed the world of Sera. Unlike later entries where soldiers are trained and hardened for war against the Locust, this story focuses on the chaos of first contact. Humanity is caught off guard, and that sense of panic is immediately clear in the reveal trailer. I imagine we will see humanity’s desperation as we have never seen before.

The trailer showcased Marcus’ struggle against a Locust Drone, and we see his battle-hardened skills from the Pendulum Wars. But this is something completely unfamiliar, and you can feel the desperation in every movement. When he finally manages to fend off the creature using a nearby television, it reinforces just how unprepared humanity is at this point in the timeline. And this is the perfect approach for the series’ return.

Returning to a more grounded and personal story allows the developers to explore the emotional weight of the invasion. It also creates a different kind of tension. Without advanced weapons and strategies, every encounter feels more dangerous. That shift in tone could make Gears of War: E-Day one of the most intense entries in the series. The first Gears of War had more horror elements than the rest of the series because of how unknown the Locust were to players. In Gears of War: E-Day, the players and the characters will face that unknown together.

Gears of War Without the Chainsaw Lancer

image courtesy of xbox

Marcus Fenix may be the face of Gears of War, but the Lancer is just as iconic. There is no doubt that it is the symbol for the series and a major part of its identity. Every game has put this chainsaw-tipped assault rifle in players’ hands, and few things in the game are as satisfying as cutting through an enemy with it. However, there is a strong chance that players will not see the Chainsaw Lancer in Gears of War: E-Day.

According to the established timeline, the Chainsaw Lancer does not exist during E-Day. The version briefly seen in the trailer is an early model featuring a detachable bayonet rather than the iconic chainsaw. That detail suggests the game is aiming to stay faithful to its lore, even if it means removing a fan favorite element. We’ve seen the series include it in Gears of War 3, but the Chainsaw Lancer was still available to use alongside it.

At first, this feels like a risky decision. Many others and I have always associated Gears of War with the visceral satisfaction of using the Lancer. It is one of the defining features of the gameplay and series. Taking it away, even temporarily, changes how the game will feel. That said, the developers have hinted that the Chainsaw Lancer may still appear in some capacity. It could be introduced later in the story or included in multiplayer modes. This approach would allow the game to respect its timeline while still delivering the experience that players love.

A New Perspective on an Iconic Weapon

image courtesy of xbox

What makes this situation interesting is how it ties into the origin of the Chainsaw Lancer itself. In the series lore, Tai Kaliso played a role in its creation after using a chainsaw to defeat a Locust. That moment represents a turning point, where desperation leads to innovation. If Gears of War: E-Day explores this origin, it could turn the absence of the weapon into a strength. Instead of simply starting with it, players could witness its creation firsthand.

This would add more weight to the iconic weapon and could be one of the most compelling aspects of the story. Seeing how soldiers adapt to the Locust threat and develop new tools for survival fits perfectly with the game’s focus on origins. It also reinforces the idea that nothing about this war was planned. Everything had to be learned the hard way. There is also the possibility of alternative chainsaw-based weapons appearing before the Lancer is fully realized.

Including a new weapon that is a melee chainsaw would give players a taste of what is to come while maintaining the timeline’s authenticity. It would feel like a natural progression rather than a sudden introduction. Gears of War: E-Day has an opportunity to redefine how fans view one of the series’ most iconic elements. By focusing on its origins and the circumstances that led to its creation, the game can add depth to something that has always been part of the experience.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!