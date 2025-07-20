Superhero Video Games Need to Be More Common Than They Are

It seems like there are only a handful of AAA superhero games out there. The Spider-Man series from Insomniac comes to mind as a recent, relevant example. The Batman: Arkham games are also relevant, though a mainline release from that franchise (not counting Suicide Squad) last came out a decade ago. Even considering those, there are so few superhero games out there now.

Insomniac has Spider-Man locked down, which might ultimately mean that they’re the only developer that can work with the character. Rocksteady seems to have DC characters, as they did the Arkham games and Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League. Still, there needs to be much more than is currently being made.

Superhero Games Need to be Much More Prominent

The comic book hero had its heyday in film, so perhaps this conversation is a little late. While comic book and superhero movies are still happening frequently, the fatigue has begun to set in over the last few years. Films like Superman, Thunderbolts*, and possibly Fantastic Four: First Steps might serve as a bit of a revival, and there should be more games along with that.

Gone are the days of a video game literally coming out for a movie. The game adaptation of Spider-Man 3 wouldn’t happen today. There’s no Iron Man game equivalent on all platforms. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, especially because most of those licensed games were pretty mediocre.

The Insomniac Spider-Man titles are critically acclaimed and beloved because they tell their own stories and exist in their own universe. Presumably, the upcoming Wolverine game from Insomniac, which serves as the only real, tangible upcoming title in this genre, will be the same.

The fact that Wolverine, which is facing intense issues from a lot of sides, is one of the few notable upcoming superhero video games is problematic. The Wonder Woman game from Monolith Productions was cancelled. So was EA’s Black Panther game. Marvel 1943: The Rise of Hydra has been delayed and has a precarious future, perhaps not unlike Wolverine. There are some on the horizon, but none are on particularly solid ground right now.

It’s a rocky future ahead for the genre, which is sad. The possibilities are endless. Video games often use powered individuals, and where is there a better source of character options than comic books? Superman, Batman, Spider-Man, Captain America, Thor, and so many others would make phenomenal video games.

Some perhaps wouldn’t work, like Daredevil or even The Flash. But the vast majority of comic book superheroes would be brilliant in the video game genre, with their powersets being the primary reason to try developing a game around them.

Superman’s powers are perfect for a video game. Captain America’s abilities would allow for a really grounded game. So would The Punisher’s, as he’s basically just a man with guns, which is typically a good recipe for a video game.

Iron Man would make an excellent RPG, with leveling up unlocking new skills and items to put on your suit. Doctor Strange could be the lead for a game that switches between 2D and 3D since his powers fit that mechanic perfectly.

Green Lantern could be used like Link in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom by fusing and creating almost anything imaginable. There are limitless possibilities, but for whatever reason, there’s been very little exploration of them.

As evidenced by the options listed above and some of the existing superhero titles, developers would be so far from limited in genre. Platformer, fighting game, RPG, action, adventure, and so much more are all right there. There are really no limits, which is good for any development team that wants to try something.

Regardless, there needs to be more. There’s obviously an audience for superhero games, so developers should take note and give fans what they want. Now’s the perfect time for it, too. The aforementioned comic book movies might spark interest that would drive engagement with theoretical games.

They might also not, helping usher in the official death of the comic book adaptation, driving those fans to the only other medium that houses their characters and storylines: video games. There’s no stigma surrounding gaming anymore, and it’s now being rightfully respected as a storytelling medium, so there’s no reason not to lean into games for superhero stories more in the future.