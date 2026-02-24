7 Great February 2026 Steam Next Fest Demos You Don’t Want to Miss

Steam Next Fest is arguably one of Valve’s biggest recurring events. Held 3 times a year, Next Fest is a massive digital showcase featuring hundreds of fresh demos for upcoming games. It is especially popular amongst indie developers as a way of highlighting their upcoming releases. For PC gamers, it’s a chance to find a ton of new games for our wishlists. The February 2026 rendition of Steam Next Fest is underway and will run from February 23rd to March 2nd.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As exciting as Steam Next Fest is, it can also be pretty overwhelming. There are so many games with demos, livestreams, and new info dropping that it can be hard to keep up. And while it’s easy enough to check out the trending charts to see which demos everyone’s playing, what if you miss a hidden gem? I’ve had the opportunity to check out quite a few Steam Next Fest demos early, and I’m highlighting a few of the most exciting games you don’t want to miss. My list is a mix of some more popular titles that you’ll likely see in the top charts and games that I think deserve more attention because they’re just that fun.

7) Windrose

Courtesy of Windrose Crew

Genre: Open-World Survival

This game is last on the list simply because you’ve likely already noticed the demo topping the trending charts on Steam. A new PvE survival game set in a world of pirates, Windrose is gaining a lot of attention this Steam Next Fest. And for good reason, since many of us are still waiting for a truly good open-world pirate game.

At the time I’m writing this, the Windrose demo has a Very Positive rating. The demo is relatively in-depth, with around 5 hours of gameplay from early in the game, including co-op options. Compared to many of the games here, this one does have higher recommended PC specs. Even so, it’s a demo well worth checking out if you haven’t already.

6) Witchspire

Image courtesy of Envar Games

Genre: Action Adventure RPG

When a game has witch in the title, I’m going to take a look. And in the case of Witchspire, I couldn’t wait to see more. This survival crafting game has a light Pokemon-inspired twist, as you’ll be able to befriend and battle with various Familiars. Like Windrose, this one is already proving pretty popular during Steam Next Fest. But I couldn’t not include it, so here we are.

The Witchspire demo gives you a decent early look at the magical world ofthe game. You can progress up to Level 7, meet a few Familiars, and ride your broomstick around the first island. The demo is definitely still a little rough and ready, but it has potential. If you’re looking for a magical survival game, it’s well worth checking out the Witchspire demo during Next Fest.

5) Animalkind

Image courtesy of Uncommon Games

Genre: Sandbox Exploration

Let me sell you on this demo in one phrase: cute corgi in a mech suit. Animalkind is a cozy sandbox game where you create your own cute critter avatar, then step into a mysterious world full of strange technology. With the help of a trusty mech suit, you team up with the other animals to restore the town. You can play solo, like I did, or team up with up to 3 friends. That’s right – the newly updated Steam Next Fest demo adds in the multiplayer experience.

Stepping into this demo gives you a good sense of the basic gameplay of this adorable animal mech game. You can create your character and start exploring the world, getting a feel for crafting, resource gathering, and piloting your mech. This refreshed demo is well worth checking out for the story and UI updates, even if you’re not planning to play co-op.

4) Deep Dish Dungeon

Image courtesy of Behold Studios and Raw Fury

Genre: Action RPG

This game combines old-school dungeon crawl with survival crafting and Metroidvania elements. It’s been on my list for a while, so I was thrilled to see the game launch its first demo for Steam Next Fest. Deep Dish Dungeon centers on exploring a puzzle-filled dungeon, foraging for food and resources. And as the name suggests, there’s an emphasis on cooking hearty meals and unlocking new stats-boosting recipes.

With about an hour of gameplay covering the basics, Deep Dish Dungeon‘s new demois well worth checking out. If you enjoy an old-fashioned dungeon crawl, solving puzzles, and/or unlocking a series of recipes, this game is definitely one to watch. The demo has a Very Positive rating so far, though it doesn’t show off as much food as you might expect from the name of the game.

3) Delverium

Image courtesy of Sagestone Games

Genre: Sandbox Survival

If you like games like Minecraft, where you’ve got the freedom to roam and build at your leisure, Delverium should be on your list. This sandbox farming sim meets survival game brings players into a vast, procedurally generated world full of surprises. You’ll tend your farm, recruit NPC helpers, and uncover hidden secrets.

This demo is pretty open-ended, but you do have helpful NPCs to show you the basics and get you started. From there, it’s all about roaming around a pixelated world, gathering resources, and struggling to survive. Best of all, the demo shows off the game’s multiplayer option, with the ability to explore with up to 8 players. If you like base-building and sandbox-style survival, Delverium might well be the best demo you try during February’s Next Fest.

2) The Last Gas Station

Image courtesy of Alawar

Genre: Shopkeeping Sim

If there’s one kind of cozy game I always want to see more of, it’s management sims. I’ve run my fair share of virtual restaurants, farms, and grocery stores in my day. But you know what I haven’t done? Run my own gas station in the middle of nowhere. Until I played The Last Gas Station‘s demo, that is. This cute pixel art game has a little element of mystery to it from the start, as you settle into running your own gas station slash convenience store in the wilderness.

This demo has a nice slice of the basic game mechanics, while also introducing a hint of plot. You’ll pump gas, stock shelves, and deal with customers to raise your gas station’s rating. So far, it’s got Very Positive reviews, so I’m not the only one who walked away eager to see more from this cozy yet mysterious gas station sim.

1) Outbound

Image courtesy of Square Glade Games

Genre: Cozy Exploration

Yes, Outbound is up among the most-played demos during February 2026 Steam Next Fest already. But I had to include it on my list because it was one of the demos I most wanted to just keep playing while I was doing research for this list. The game centers on exploring the wilderness in your own camping caravan. You’ll set up camp and build up your mobile home base in the evenings, then spend the day exploring a beautiful, colorful world and gathering more resources.

I’ll admit I often don’t enjoy first-person perspective sims because they can trigger my migraines. But Outbound lets you choose 3rd person for driving the van, and its motions are gentle enough that I didn’t have issues with the first-person POV on foot. Instead, I was able to sink right into the cozy gameplay loop of gathering resources, exploring the world, and unlocking new features. The demo released slightly ahead of Next Fest and has already gotten a few tweaks. It’s well worth checking out if you like a good base-building game with a relaxed pace.

Are you planning to play a ton of demos this Steam Next Fest, or will you just focus in on a few? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!