Magical Open-World Survival Game Reveals New Gameplay Trailer & Steam Next Fest Demo

February’s edition of Steam Next Fest is fast approaching. And that means that a truly staggering number of upcoming games are getting ready to launch playable demos for PC gamers to check out. It’s shaping up to be a massive event with new demos for some highly anticipated games. And that includes the upcoming witchy survival crafting game Witchspire. This open-world game with a magical twist will hit Early Access sometime this year. But during Steam Next Fest, eager gamers will get a first taste of what Witchspire has to offer.

Witchspire is one of Steam’s most highly anticipated games, with over 100K wishlists. With its cozy open world and magical witchy vibes, it’s not hard to see why so many people are excited to sink into this one. But in case what we’ve seen so far isn’t enough, developer Envar is confirming its Steam Next Fest demo with a brand-new gameplay trailer. So while we’ll have to wait until February 23rd to experience the world of Witchspire, we can at least get a more in-depth look at its adventure survival gameplay.

Witchspire Gets Brand-New Gameplay Trailer Ahead of Steam Next Fest Demo

Image courtesy of Envar Games

Witchspire offers a compelling mix of gameplay elements perfect for fans of Hogwarts Legacy, Pokemon, and survival games. Players will step into the magical world of Witchspire, becoming a novice witch working to find their way home. Along the way, you’ll need to fight to survive, battling wild monsters, harvesting resources, and crafting useful gear to aid your journey. You’ll also find and bond with Familiars, creatures that will do battle alongside you. And from the sounds of “unique and rare variants,” Witchspire just might offer its own answer to Shiny hunting.

The game also features a stunning open world, which players can traverse by broomstick. There are various biomes to explore and ancient ruins to explore, and you can do it all solo or in multiplayer co-op. To get a sense of what you’ll experience when the Steam Next Fest demo arrives, you can check out the brand-new Witchspire gameplay trailer below:

This latest trailer shows off some of the game’s adorable Familiars, as well as combat and building animations. It also shows off the gorgeous animated world we’ll explore, with just a dash of mystery about what’s to come. If seeing more of Witchspire‘s gameplay has you as excited to dive in as I am, there isn’t too long to wait. The Witchspire demo goes live on February 23rd with the start of Steam Next Fest.

What’s Included in the Witchspire Demo?

Image courtesy of Envar Games

The demo may just be a glimpse at what’s to come, but it sounds pretty robust. Demo gameplay takes players through Level 7 of their spellcasting journey, letting you get a feel for spellcaster customization options and coven options. As you progress, you’ll be able to check out a variety of traversal abilities, from spirit jumps to magical blinks and more. Players will also get to experience the game’s creature-collecting elements, with two different starter familiars on offer.

Last but not least, what’s a survival crafting game without a little base building? The Witchspire demo will also let players get a sense of base-building mechanics, with the option to unlock some basic Hearth progression and building materials. From the sounds of it, the demo will be a fairly well-rounded sampling of the game’s core elements, with much more to come when Witchspire launches in Early Access later this year.

Are you looking forward to checking out some exciting new demos during Steam Next Fest?