PlayStation Plus Essential Games for January 2026, Explained

The PlayStation Plus Essential games lineup for January 2026 is a mix of genres. And while that is usually the case, this trio somewhat goes against the light rules PlayStation previously announced, as it noted that it would de-emphasize PS4 games on Essential going forward. Two out of the three games this month — Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed and Core Keeper — are both on PS4 and PS5, leaving Need for Speed Unbound as the sole PS5 exclusive. Perhaps it will take some time for the new rules to apply to a majority of the games.

Regardless of what platform they are on, here’s a brief explainer of the PlayStation Plus Essential games for January 2026.

3) Need for Speed Unbound

Image COurtesy of Electronic Arts

Need for Speed Unbound is the latest in the long-running street racing series. It was received somewhat well, earning an average score of 75.

Unbound is a fairly typical racing game in many respects. Players progress in the campaign by placing well or making solid bets and must use that money to improve their ride or buy a new one. Players only get a certain amount of time to make enough money to buy into the week’s big, story-critical race, so there’s some pressure to perform well. The game is on the difficult side, too, so many shouldn’t expect to hit even the top three slots in every race.

However, it’s difficulty is a bit too extreme, and it’s rather frustrating to feel like the game is actively and consistently withholding the satisfaction that comes with winning a race. Money comes in even with lower placements, but that doesn’t change how deflating it is to repeatedly lose. So even though the campaign’s writing is surprisingly solid and the snazzy stylized look to the people and urban aesthetic of the presentation make for an appealing wrapper, the racing stumbles because of its inability to provide a fair and steady drip of thrills.

Criterion Games supported Unbound for quite some time after its launch in 2022. Through numerous updates, the studio added cops to multiplayer, a slew of daily challenges, more playlists, better chat options, additional cars, a ton of cosmetics, stronger car sorting options, scores of new races, overhauled drift mechanics, manual resets, and more. And while the free support was extensive, Unbound also received a lot of premium DLC and battle passes that included new cars and cosmetics.

2) Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed

Image Courtesy of THQ Nordic

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed is, like its name implies, a remake of the strange Disney platformer that was originally released in 2010. This remaster was released to a slightly warmer reception when compared to the original, as this one garnered an average score of 77 (the original on the Wii came in at a 73 average).

Epic Mickey is a 3D platformer where players go through a twisted Disney world of rejects as Mickey Mouse and shoot paint thinner or paint to deal with foes, leading to two different endings. And while modern Disney is typically known for sanding down its properties, Epic Mickey, perhaps as a sign of the era that it originally released in, still has some edge to it, as evidenced by its dour environments and the ability to let Mickey be a bit of a jerk.

Epic Mickey has solid if unremarkable platforming that uses the aforementioned paint and paint thinner to make parts of the world appear and disappear. And while it lacks the novelty of the original’s motion controller aiming, Rebrushed makes up for it by having a more functional camera. Rebrushed also sports new moves like a ground pound, sprint, and dash, as well as expanded 2D levels. It still noticeably lacks voice acting and feels like a 2010 game in many respects, but it’s a strange and somewhat noteworthy artifact of another time.

Rebrushed did not see any noteworthy post-launch support.

1) Core Keeper

Image COurtesy of Fireshrine Games

Core Keeper is a top-down 2D sandbox survival game that originally came out in 2022 through early access before its full release in 2024. It received rave reviews and earned an average score of 87.

Core Keeper is like a mix of Terraria and Minecraft with a splash of Stardew Valley thrown in for good measure. Players are dropped into a procedurally generated underworld where they have to scavenge and craft in order to forge more gear (which can be done solo or in up to eight-player co-op). Building an efficient base with many automated systems and crafting the right equipment are key to moving forward and make up the loop the game thrives on. Combat and a Skyrim-like upgrade system that builds through repeated actions show off the aggressive side of the game, and players will have access to a whole host of different armor types and weapons. So while killing isn’t the primary focus of Core Keeper, it’s still open enough in this regard to allow for experimentation and player expression.

Core Keeper was in early access for a few years, meaning it got most of its support before it hit 1.0. However, developer Pugstorm has continued to add some new features after it got its grand full release. These additions include Lunar New Year items, new biomes, additional bosses, bombs, more equipment, armor sets, an inventory overhaul, a collaboration with fellow indie game Abiotic Factor, pet-focused decorative items, rebalanced bosses, and more. The team also promised that more content will come in 2026 starting with a big update on January 28th.

