The 5 Best Skills to Unlock First in Crimson Desert

Crimson Desert feels less like a game you start and more like a storm you walk straight into. There is no gentle onboarding, just pressure from every direction as the systems begin to stack on top of each other. Missteps often get punished when you’re ignorant of all the different options you have, and for a while, it can feel like you are barely keeping your head above water.

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That’s where your skill choices come in, because they decide whether you keep drowning or start swimming. The right early unlocks will stabilize combat for you, while smoothing out traversal and giving you the tools to actually push back against the game’s early brutality. As such, these are the 5 best skills you should grab first if you want to survive those opening hours and build some real momentum.

5. Parry

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Parry is one of those abilities that feels obvious on paper, but ends up being much more valuable than you expect once you start using it consistently. Yes, it lets you deflect enemy attacks with the Guard button, which is a given. It also gives you a reliable defensive option early on. Having an ability you can lean on like this makes a real difference in how confident you approach fights when your character is still fresh. Even so, there’s a bigger reason to take this skill early.

What really pushes Parry into must-have territory is the Spirit gain tied to a successful deflection. That reward turns a purely defensive move into something that feeds directly back into your offense. When you avoiding damage through a Parry, you are also building Spirit resource, and that loop stays relevant far beyond the early game. It encourages you to stand your ground and engage with enemy timing rather than backing off constantly. Over time, that shift in mindset can completely change how you approach even the toughest fights.

4. Dodge

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Dodge might sound redundant at first since you already have a basic dodge with invincibility frames built in, but this skill changes how that mechanic works in a meaningful way. The key detail here is that you only gain Spirit when you actually use the iframe portion of the dodge to avoid an attack. Simply moving out of the way will not trigger it, so the game is asking you to engage with timing instead of just positioning. That distinction might seem small, but it completely reframes how valuable each dodge becomes.

That added layer turns Dodge into something that rewards precision, similarly to a Parry, only easier and more consistent to perform. When you land it correctly, you are once again feeding into your Spirit economy, which keeps your options open in longer fights. Early on, when you are still figuring out enemy patterns, having another defensive tool that doubles as a resource generator is incredibly useful. It gives you room to make mistakes while still encouraging you to improve. As you get more comfortable, it starts to feel like a natural extension of your offense instead of a fallback option. That balance is what makes it such a strong early pickup.

3. Stamina (Up to 200 Minimum)

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Stamina governs almost everything you do in Crimson Desert, which is why it ends up being more important than it might seem at first glance. Sprinting, attacking, dodging, climbing, and even staying airborne all tie back to this one stat. When your Stamina is low, the game feels restrictive. When it is higher, everything starts to flow. You begin to notice how much smoother encounters feel when you are not constantly running out of energy mid-action. That freedom alone can make difficult sections far more manageable.

Getting to at least 200 Stamina (check your character stat page) as early as possible should be a priority, not just because it improves your general gameplay, but because it unlocks the full potential of the next two skills on this list. Those abilities simply do not function without that baseline. Even beyond that requirement, pushing your Stamina higher makes traversal smoother and combat less punishing, especially in situations where you need to chain multiple actions together without running out of resources. It also gives you more flexibility in how you approach encounters, letting you stay aggressive longer without worrying about being left vulnerable. Crimson Desert is demand of you and that kind of consistency is highly valuable.

2. Aerial Maneuver

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Aerial Maneuver is where your traversal options really start to opening up, but it comes with a clear requirement. You need at least 200 Stamina before this ability even becomes usable, so there is no point in grabbing it early without that investment. Once you meet that threshold, though, the difference is immediate. Areas that once felt slow to navigate suddenly become much more manageable. It creates a sense of vertical freedom that the base movement system does not quite offer on its own.

Using your Axiom Force to grapple up to selected points cuts down on the time and effort it takes to reach higher locations. Climbing is still part of the game, but Aerial Maneuver reduces how often you have to rely on it in its slowest form. If you have extra Stamina to work with, you can even continue climbing after the grapple, which keeps your momentum going instead of forcing you to reset. That continuity makes exploration feel much less stop-and-start. Over time, it becomes one of those abilities you rely on without even thinking about it.

1. Aerial Swing

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Aerial Swing builds on the same foundation as Aerial Maneuver, but it leans much harder into flexibility and control. Like its counterpart, it requires at least 200 Stamina to use, so it is tied directly to that earlier investment. Once you have it, though, it changes how you approach obstacles in a way that feels almost liberating. Instead of committing to a single path, you start to see multiple ways through the same space. That added freedom makes exploration feel more dynamic and less restrictive.

Instead of just pulling yourself toward a point, you can swing around it, which opens up new angles and paths that would otherwise be awkward or time-consuming to reach. This becomes especially useful when you are dealing with uneven terrain or tricky climb routes. The real standout feature, though, is what happens when you release the swing before hitting an obstacle. You can launch yourself upward while still maintaining some control in midair, which gives you a way to gain height without locking yourself into a fixed path. In situations where you need freedom of movement more than raw efficiency, Aerial Swing easily becomes the better option.

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