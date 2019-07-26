10 Minutes of Blair Witch Gameplay Revealed

During Xbox‘s E3 presser last month, Bloober Team revealed their next horror title. Based on the universe created by the films, the Blair Witch game will sure get players’ hearts racing as they deal with all sorts of creepy things. Fans have been curious about the game ever since the announcement, without a ton of information being provided by the devs. We’ve learned about some of the gameplay details, including combat and time loops, but as we are a month away from launch, we now have a look at 10 minutes of glorious gameplay.

Thanks to Game Informer, fans can now check out 10 minutes of Blair Witch gameplay. It’s unknown where exactly in the game the footage above is from, but it appears to be around the beginning of the game. The player character is roaming around the forest and beginning to realize that something isn’t quite right. Luckily, your faithful canine friend, Bullet, will be your guide. Bullet will be helpful when it comes to navigating the eerie forest and even discovering things.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As stated above, it has been revealed that there will be combat featured in the Blair Witch game, a first for Bloober Team. Unfortunately, none of this is shown off during the preview above. We do, however, get a good look at just how creepy the environment is. Then again, considering this is a game based on the Blair Witch series, one should not expect anything less.

Blair Witch is set to officially arrive on August 30th for PC and Xbox One. For even more information on the upcoming game, check out some of our previous coverage. As for what the title itself will entail, here’s more:

A STORY OF THE HUMAN DESCENT INTO DARKNESS Experience an original story based on the legend of Blair Witch from the makers of Layers of Fear.

FIND THE WAY THROUGH THE HAUNTED WOODS Navigate your way through a cursed forest that warps and distorts both time and space.

YOUR SANITY AGAINST HER CURSE Stand against the horrors of the Blair Witch and the decaying sanity of a man burdened by his past.

HOW WILL YOU FACE YOUR FEARS? How you react to danger and behave under pressure will ultimately teach you more about yourself.



What do you think about all of this? Are you excited to jump into all of the spookiness that Blair Witch will feature? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!