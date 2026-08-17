Cyberpunk 2077 Officially Returns This Year Ahead of Sequel

Cyberpunk 2077 is officially returning this year, ahead of its sequel, with a new crossover. The Cyberpunk 2077 sequel, or whatever it ends up being called, is the only Cyberpunk game officially in development. This isn’t a problem, as it doesn’t necessarily need spin-offs, but it means fans of the open-world RPG may be waiting a while before they revisit Night City, assuming said sequel doesn’t take players to a new location. What fans of the CD Projekt Red game can more immediately look forward to is a new — and another — collaboration with Fortnite.

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The new Fortnite Override Chapter 7 Season 4 trailer features Cyberpunk 2077, so we know it’s going to be in the new season; we just don’t have official details on how it will feature. We do have an unofficial leak, though. The season is poised to begin on Thursday, August 20, 2026, and should run until November 5, 2026. At some point during this stretch of time, there will be the Male V skin. Male V being one of the two protagonists players can choose from. There will also be the HJSH-18 Masamune AR, the TKI-20 Shingen + Dual SMGs, and “maybe” the Porsche 911 Turbo car. All of this comes from known Fortnite leaker Sam Leakss.

No Edgerunners

Regardless of what the content ends up being, this will be the third wave of Cyberpunk 2077 in Fortnite, which in turn suggests the first two waves have been popular, if Epic Games keeps coming back to it, which it doesn’t do for many other IPs. And this isn’t that surprising, as it is one of the best-selling games of not just the 2020s, but of all time. In fact, there are only two other RPGs that have ever sold more than it: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. Both are older, though, and they have both been released on more platforms and been discounted more heavily at various times.

Unfortunately, those hoping for a Cyberpunk: Edgerunners collab — which would make sense given that Season 2 is releasing on Netflix this fall — will not be getting one, according to this leak. On the surface, this is surprising, but not as surprising when you consider this specific collab was given to Apex Legends this summer. It was unlikely to be in both, at least so close to each other.

That said, take this new information with a grain of salt. This is a Fortnite leak, not official Fortnite news. We know Cyberpunk 2077 is included in the new Fortnite season, but there is nothing concrete about what will feature.

So far, neither Epic Games nor CDPR have commented on this new leak or the speculation it has created. We do not expect this to change, for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly.