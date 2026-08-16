New Day One Post-Apocalyptic RPG Soars to the Top of the Xbox Game Pass Charts

A recent day-one Xbox Game Pass game, a post-apocalyptic RPG, has soared toward the top of the Xbox Game Pass charts, which isn’t surprising considering it already has over 1,100 user reviews on the Xbox Store, where it has roughly 4/5 stars. This is a solid rating, especially for an Xbox Game Pass game, which often score lower compared to if they weren’t Xbox Game Pass games due to the lowered barrier to entry. And we know this because often when a game is added to Xbox Game Pass, its Xbox Store user review score lowers.

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The recent Xbox Game Pass day-one game in question was specifically released earlier this month, on a variety of platforms, but Xbox locked it down for day-one Xbox Game Pass. As a result, the game has been somewhat associated with Xbox. And this game is Beast of Reincarnation, which ranks among the top 30 most-played games on Xbox Game Pass right now. Where precisely on this chart, we do not know. It is also listed in the top 25 most-played PC Game Pass games.

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A Post-Apocalyptic Action RPG

Beast of Reincarnation, for those who do not know, is the latest release from Japanese developer Game Freak. If this name sounds familiar, it is because it is the studio behind the Pokemon series. While Pokemon is its bread and butter, it does branch out on occasion and make other games. This is one of those occasions, and one of its better non-Pokemon games. To this end, the action RPG has a decent 71 to 78 range on Metacritic. Meanwhile, on both Xbox and PS5, it has a 4/5 stars rating, which is even better, but on Steam, which has the most generous user review score system, it only has a 62% approval rating. And for what it is worth, we weren’t too impressed with it in our official review.

As for the game itself, it is set in a post-apocalyptic Japan and follows the story of Emma, an outcast who has been shunned from society for an affliction she has, alongside her dog Koo, who is blighted. The game, which normally costs $60, takes about 20 to 25 hours to mainline. Add in side content, and this number is more like 25 to 30 hours. Meanwhile, completionists will need about 40 hours with the Game Freak RPG. As for how long it will be available via the Microsoft subscription service, we do not know. This has not been communicated.

In addition to this day-one game, Xbox Game Pass has also recently been updated with one of the best Bethesda games of all time, and unlike Beast of Reincarnation, this Bethesda game is also available to Xbox Game Pass Premium subscribers.