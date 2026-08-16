2006 RPG Comes to a Nintendo Console for the First Time and Instantly Becomes #1 Best-Selling Switch 2 Game

There is a new #1 best-selling game on the Nintendo Switch 2 eShop chart, ending the reign of Splatoon Raiders, which has occupied the spot since its release on July 23. Not only has Splatoon Raiders lost its crown, but it has fallen to the #3 spot, as the #2 spot is another new release: EA Sports Madden NFL 27. The Madden series hasn’t always been on Nintendo console, but it has a relationship with Nintendo that dates back to the SNES. Above it and Madden NFL 27 is an RPG that was released back in 2006 and never came to a Nintendo console in the 20 years since, until now, that is.

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Back in April 2025, developer Virtuous released a remaster of this 2006 RPG, and it was one of the best-selling games of the year, despite being just a remaster of an Xbox 360 and PS3-era RPG. This remaster was The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, a remaster of Bethesda Game Studios’ The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, one of the best RPGs of its generation. And now this remaster is on Nintendo Switch 2 after skipping the Nintendo Switch, which is unfortunate for those who haven’t upgraded to the newer Switch yet.

#1-#10 Best-Selling Nintendo Switch 2 Games for the Week of August 16

Right outside the top ten is Big Walk, 2026’s highest-rated game and a chart-topper on Steam. It seemingly did not sell nearly as well on Switch 2. Right above it in the #10 spot is Final Fantasy 14. In the #9, #8, #7, and #6 spots are Duskfade, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim + Fallout 4, Mario Kart World, and Pokemon Pokopia, respectively. The first game in the top five in the #5 spot is The Lord of the Rings: War in the North. And then in the #4 spot is actually the Deluxe Edition of the Oblivion remaster. And then the top three are mentioned above: Splatoon Raiders, Madden NFL 27, and The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered. For those out of the loop, the new releases here are: Duskfade, The Lord of the Rings: War in the North, Madden NFL 27, and Oblivion Remastered.

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Considering the success of the remaster last year and considering Nintendo fans have been, by and large, starved of the series, it’s not surprising Oblivion is sitting atop the Nintendo Switch 2 eShop charts. That said, it is important to note retail sales are not considered, and this is only in the United States.

For those on Nintendo Switch 2 who want to be transported back to 2006, the standard edition costs $50, while the Deluxe Edition costs $60. The latter includes some new, extra DLC that was not included with the original game.