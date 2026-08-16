Best-Selling PC Game of 2026 Just Passed 20 Million Units Sold on Steam

The best-selling PC game of 2026 just passed 20 million units sold, a number posted in just two months on the market. This is substantially more copies sold than any other PC game on Steam this year; however, there is a caveat. And this caveat is that the PC game in question only costs $6, which no doubt contributes a measurable amount to its total number of copies sold. To this end, while the PC game in question is the best-selling PC game of 2026, there are likely other PC games released this year that have generated more revenue because they cost roughly 10x more. Nonetheless, it is an impressive achievement for the game that was, by and large, an unknown product heading into launch from two solo Japanese developers.

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For those out of the loop, the PC game in question is Lemorion 1224 and Haganeiro’s casual friendslop game, Meccha Chameleon, the game where two teams face off in a battle of hide-and-seek. And in the game, being creative and good at painting/drawing goes a long way because players are white characters that stick out in their environment. Not only do you need to find a good hiding spot, but you are hiding in plain sight, so you need to be able to paint your little white guy to camouflage into the environment. It is a simple concept, but one that has obviously resonated with many. To this end, not only has the game sold over 20 million copies on Steam, but it has a “Very Positive” rating, the second-highest rating a PC game can earn on the Valve platform, thanks to a 90% approval rating across more than 41,000 user reviews.

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Slowing Down, But Still Popular

Those looking to get in on the bandwagon two months after launch will find the game has died down a bit. To this end, it sold 15 million units in about 3 weeks. In the 5 weeks since, it’s sold 5 million units. This slowdown is a natural progression, though. That said, it does reflect a slowdown in momentum. What’s more reflective of this, though, is the fact that the 24-hour peak of concurrent players is 23,573. This is way down from the peak two months ago, which was 340,534 players. 23,573 peak concurrent players two months after launch is still good, though, and demonstrates the game’s player base is still active and vibrant enough for those late to the party to still join in.

What the future of the game is remains to be seen, but unfortunately for Meccha Chameleon, 20 million units sold is not going to be enough to be the best-selling game of 2026. Many years, it could be. Not in the year GTA 6 releases, though. However, GTA 6 won’t be on PC, so Meccha Chameleon is almost certainly going to be the best-selling PC game of the year come the end of the year.