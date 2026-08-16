Return of PS2 Capcom Series Potentially Teased

The return of a PS2 Capcom series that has been dormant since the 2010s has been potentially teased. The series in question goes beyond the PS2, but got its start on the PS2, and at one point was exclusive to the PlayStation console. Meanwhile, the last time a new game in the series was released was back in 2019, which is surprising considering how well it sold and how the IP has become a multi-media hit since then. To be fair, in the era where games take forever to develop, going MIA for seven years isn’t the longest drought, and it does not compare to some other Capcom IPs, such as Dino Crisis, which have been dormant for much longer. Whatever the case, it looks like the mini drought may be coming to an end sooner rather than later anyway.

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Over on social media platform X, a new post from Hideki Kamiya has caught the attention, specifically, of Devil May Cry fans. Kamiya, for those who do not know, is the creator of the series and the director of the original game. However, that’s it. Since then, he’s been off the series, which was — eventually — passed on to Hideaki Itsuno, who has been the director for every mainline game since, including Devil May Cry 5, the latest game in the series. After DMC 5, Itsuno made Dragon’s Dogma 2, which released in 2024.

A Legendary Return

Kamiya being moved off the series he created after one game was always a strange and questionable decision. He wasn’t fired, nor did he leave; Capcom simply wanted him working on other projects. So much so that he didn’t even know a sequel was in the works until someone on it came to him with questions for it. After the first Devil May Cry game, he would go on to make Viewtiful Joe and Okami for Capcom before leaving in 2005. After this, he most notably created the Bayonetta series while at PlatinumGames, where he served until 2023. After this, he founded his own studio Clovers, a reference to Clover Studio, the team he led while at Capcom. And this is fitting because for their first game, they are making an Okami sequel with Capcom. And this collaboration is interesting because it opens the door for further collaboration between the legendary and former Capcom director and Capcom itself. In steps a potential new Devil May Cry game.

Now, first it should be noted that the aforementioned Itsuno left Capcom in 2024. He was on the record as wanting to make Devil May Cry 6, but he was burnt out on AAA development at Capcom and didn’t want to be tied to the series forever. So there is a vacancy. Now, it’s very possible there will be an internal promotion, but considering Kamiya and Capcom are working together again, the opportunity to bring back the series’ creator is right there.

Now, here’s where things get especially interesting with the new, aforementioned X post from Kamiya. Quote-tweeting a fan’s question about lore from the first Devil May Cry game, Kamiya said, “It will become clear when I make the DMC series again.” This is a weird thing to say if there aren’t some plans for this to happen. Normally, this could be taken as a soft confirmation, but because Kamiya is known for his unusual social media personality, where he sometimes trolls fans, it has to be taken with a grain of salt.

What’s working against this is the fact that Kamiya is busy with Okami 2, and Capcom has almost certainly already begun work on a new Devil May Cry project. To this end, if a reunion is going to happen, it’s probably not going to be in time for the next release. That said, according to rumors, the next installment is not a brand new game, but a remake of the first Devil May Cry game, which opens the door for Kamiya to make Devil May Cry 6 after Okami 2 and this remake, almost developing the same cadence Capcom has with Resident Evil at the moment.