The 12-Month PlayStation Plus Black Friday Deal is Back

Ordinarily, the only time of the year that you could hope to score a 12-month PlayStation Plus membership for $40 is a short period around Black Friday. However, a rare exception is happening right here at eBay, where a year of PlayStation Plus can be had for $39.99 when you use the code PERFECT3 at checkout. Note that this deal is for a physical card, but shipping is free.

The deal probably won’t last very long, so take advantage while you can. For the uninitiated, here are some of the benefits of a PlayStation Plus subscription:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Play Online with Friends:

PlayStation Plus connects you with the best online community of gamers. So, team up or compete with your friends in all your favorite PS4 multiplayer games!

Get Free Games

PlayStation Plus expands your gaming horizons with a growing collection of games inluded with your membership. From action-adventure to shooters, you’ll always have something great to play.

Get Exclusive Deals and Discounts

As a member of PlayStation Plus, you’ll get exclusive benefits on PlayStation Store. This includes member-only sales and deeper discounts on some of the biggest and best games available – as much as 80% off!

On a related note, the PlayStation Classic is on sale at Walmart for $39.48 with free shipping. Despite the console’s shortcomings, it is definitely worth considering at this price. A quick search on the Internet will illustrate that the console is super easy to hack for adding new games, so you might be able to get a lot of bang for your buck. It’s even cheaper than going the Raspberry Pi route at this point, and you’ll get a cool PlayStation case to boot.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.