The 12-Month PlayStation Plus Black Friday Deal is Back

Ordinarily, the only time of the year that you could hope to score a 12-month PlayStation Plus membership for $40 is a short period around Black Friday. However, a rare exception is happening right here at eBay, where a year of PlayStation Plus can be had for $39.99 when you use the code PERFECT3 at checkout. Note that this deal is for a physical card, but shipping is free.
The deal probably won’t last very long, so take advantage while you can. For the uninitiated, here are some of the benefits of a PlayStation Plus subscription:
Play Online with Friends:
- PlayStation Plus connects you with the best online community of gamers. So, team up or compete with your friends in all your favorite PS4 multiplayer games!
Get Free Games
- PlayStation Plus expands your gaming horizons with a growing collection of games inluded with your membership. From action-adventure to shooters, you’ll always have something great to play.
Get Exclusive Deals and Discounts
- As a member of PlayStation Plus, you’ll get exclusive benefits on PlayStation Store. This includes member-only sales and deeper discounts on some of the biggest and best games available – as much as 80% off!
On a related note, the PlayStation Classic is on sale at Walmart for $39.48 with free shipping. Despite the console’s shortcomings, it is definitely worth considering at this price. A quick search on the Internet will illustrate that the console is super easy to hack for adding new games, so you might be able to get a lot of bang for your buck. It’s even cheaper than going the Raspberry Pi route at this point, and you’ll get a cool PlayStation case to boot.
