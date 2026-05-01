Sonic x Godzilla Crossover Releases First Trailer

Godzilla has had a long history of crossovers in his history, having tangled with the likes of Kong, Neon Genesis Evangelion, and even the Marvel Universe. Later this year, the King of the Monsters is planning to tangle with a speedy threat that is quite unique when compared to the other challenges the kaiju has faced. None other than Sonic the Hedgehog, Sega’s resident blue-haired mascot, will be facing off against the lizard king in a brand new comic series in 2026, and the hype train has begun. To show fans a brand new look at the universe-spanning crossover, IDW has shared the first trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog x Godzilla.

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For those who might not know, the upcoming crossover is set to arrive at retailers this summer on July 15th. Writer Nick Marino and artist Jack Lawrence are set to take on the colossal task of bringing this crossover to comics. On top of Sonic and Godzilla, obviously, playing big roles in the crossover, the mini-series has teased that the likes of Shadow, Tails, Kncule, Amy, Mothra, and Mechagodzilla will make appearances as well. You can check out the latest trailer below that hints at the headache that Sonic and Godzilla will have as universes collide.

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What Will Sonic And Godzilla Do Together?

IDW Publishing

As for the story, here’s the official description from IDW itself: “It’s a crossover of massive proportions! The Blue Blur’s battle with Dr. Eggman is upended by the arrival of two enormous monsters emerging from a humongous fissure in reality. The magnificent Mothra and the menacing Mechagodzilla carry their vicious battle into Sonic’s world, and its fate now hangs in the balance! Is Sonic, with the help of his loyal friends Amy and Tails, fast enough to halt the city’s frantic destruction? And why is Eggman so happy about this whole big mess?”

IDW’s editorial team also hinted at what is to come for this summer’s biggest comic book crossover: “Sonic and Godzilla are such fun, action-packed franchises on their own, so it was a natural fit to pair them together, and it’s been a treat seeing the story and art come together,” added IDW’s Sonic Editorial. “We know how long fans have been asking for this crossover, and we wanted to make sure it’ll be worth the wait, so we’re going big: A mysterious portal, a massive kaiju attack on Sonic’s World that inspires a new scheme by Dr. Eggman to take over the world, Knuckles and Shadow joining alongside Amy and Tails… and of course, plenty of Sonic and Godzilla!”

While this crossover is arriving as a comic book, this isn’t the only time that the blue hedgehog and the larger-than-life kaiju have met face-to-face. In the mobile entry, Sonic Rumble, Godzilla made a surprise appearance, introducing the classic kaiju to Moebius in a big way.

What do you think of this new look at what might be the biggest crossover of 2026? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!