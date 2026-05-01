5 Immersive Single-Player RPGs You Can Easily Sink Over 100 Hours Into

These days, many gamers are working with a pretty small budget. And that means we want to know that our next game purchase is going to be worth it. Of course, there are plenty of factors that go into deciding what makes a game worth its price. But for many of us, particularly those who love single-player RPGs, play time is a key factor. We want to know we’re going to get plenty of enjoyment out of our next purchase, particularly as many new games are getting more and more expensive.

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When it comes to sinking hundreds of hours into a game, there are plenty of genres that will do the trick. Yet nothing quite beats finding an immersive RPG storyline to sink into, preferably with a vast open world full of side quests to keep the playtime going. Of course, you don’t just want the game to be long. You also want it to feel worth the time it takes to beat. So if you’re looking for your next RPG to deliver on playtime that feels worth every minute, here are 5 excellent single-player RPGs that’ll keep you busy for 100s of hours.

5) Stardew Valley

Image courtesy of Concerned Ape

Platform(s): PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, and mobile

Price: $14.99

Yes, I know Stardew Valley isn’t the first game many people think of when they hear “RPG.” But the farming sim does, in fact, fit the definition with its skill progression systems, exploration, and of course, player choices for how to progress. And in terms of games that are packed with secrets to uncover and hours upon hours of gameplay, Stardew is hard to beat. Literally. Even many longtime players have never truly “finished” the game or uncovered its many secrets.

Though there is a story to Stardew Valley, the game never truly ends. You can keep on running your farm for hours on end. But even completing the main story with all its nooks and crannies will likely take you well over 150-200 hours. And given that developer Eric Barone keeps on putting out new, free updates, the game just keeps getting bigger at no extra cost to players.

4) Pillars of Eternity

Image courtesy of Obsidian Entertainment

Platform(s): PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Price: $49.99

Obsidian Entertainment has a reputation for creating solid RPGs with immersive worlds and engaging storylines. And Pillars of Eternity is arguably among the developer’s best games. Hailed as a spiritual successor to the Baldur’s Gate series, Pillars of Eternity offers solid CRPG gameplay with distinct classes and in-depth lore. That alone gives players plenty of time to sink into determining their build and tracking down all the details in the world. And for most modern platforms, you’ll be getting the Definitive Edition, which includes all the game’s original DLC.

Yes, you can beat Pillars of Eternity fairly quickly. The main story is pretty doable in roughly 30-40 hours. But many gamers report sinking many more hours into the game, particularly once the DLC get involved. Pillars of Eternity easily offers upwards of 200 hours of gameplay for a completionist run. And if you love collecting every bit of lore, you can spend even longer in this one without getting even a little bit bored.

3) Baldur’s Gate 3

Image courtesy of Larian Studios

Platform(s): PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S

Price: $59.99

Baldur’s Gate 3 may be pricey compared to many of the older RPGs on this list, but trust me, it’s worth it. The game delivers a deep, choices-matter narrative that gives it a simply overwhelming amount of replay value. Just character creation alone can take a few hours before you even begin Act 1. Each section of the story offers plenty of exploration and side quests, not to mention opportunities to stumble upon random encounters that can take quite some time to resolve via the game’s turn-based combat. And you’ll love every minute of it.

To get through a single playthrough, Baldur’s Gate 3 typically takes most players around 100 hours. But with all the extra content, a truly completionist run can easily offer over 200 hours of gameplay. And that’s just that version of the story. If you like going back to see what will happen if you make different choices next time, this game can easily be your go-to RPG for years to come without getting old.

2) The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered

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Platform(s): PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S

Price: $49.99

Yes, Skyrim would be an obvious choice for this list. But let’s face it, if you like lengthy open-world RPGs, you’ve almost certainly already got 100s of hours in Skyrim. I know I do. So instead, I present the more recently released Oblivion Remastered. Being another Elder Scrolls game, it naturally rivals Skyrim for the sheer amount of content in the base game alone. But the remaster comes with all of the original DLC included, giving it even more scope from the get-go. Plus, at $49.99, it’s a bargain compared to the price of many modern RPGs.

While your so-called “average” playthrough is estimated at around 60-80 hours, I know my Bethesda games better than that. There are plenty of nooks and crannies to wander into in Oblivion Remastered, and that’s without the amount of time you’ll spend lost in Oblivion (just me?). So, this Elder Scrolls entry easily offers several 100 hours of playtime if you go in for the main story, side quests, and everything else Cyrodiil has to offer.

1) Pathfinder: Kingmaker

Image courtesy of Owlcat Games

Platform(s): PC, PS4, Xbox One (Backwards compatible with modern consoles)

Price: $19.99

Because Pathfinder: Kingmaker came out back in 2018, it’s one of the more affordable games on this list. But it’s well worth revisiting, particularly if you’re looking for your next CRPG after Baldur’s Gate 3. Owlcat is a master of storytelling and compelling companion relationships, and those skills are on full display in Kingmaker. And as an added bonus for my fellow fans of the Pathfinder TTRPG, you’ll get to explore a video game rendition of Golarion.

Like Baldur’s Gate 3, this CRPG packs in the story content and can take well over 100 hours to complete in a standard playthrough. For the completionists among us, it’s easy to rack up 200 hours or more in Pathfinder: Kingmaker. In fact, the game is often considered one of the longest CRPGs out there, and fans have sunk plenty of hours into this one as well as Owlcat’s 2021 follow-up, Wrath of the Righteous.

What RPG have you sunk the most gameplay hours into, and why? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!