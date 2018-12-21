14 Days of ‘Fortnite’ Day 3 Challenge and Reward Revealed

Day 3 of Epic Games’ festive celebration with 14 Days of Fortnite is in full swing and for those that chose not to take a sneak peek at the fully leaked itinerary for the new event, day 3’s challenge and reward has been revealed!

Day 3’s challenges are a little different than the very first challenge. While day 1 only had people join or create a Creative server, this one will require playing with friends. Today’s challenge tasks players with joining three matches with a friend. Doing this will unlock a special reward, seen below:

In addition to the challenge and reward, there are also two Limited Time Modes available today as well:

Team Terror – “Monsters have invaded the Battle Royale island! Two teams will battle it out as Cube Monsters join the fight. Defeat the other team to earn a Victory Royale.”

Barebones – “This mode has the map, compass, storm timer and many other elements of the Heads Up Display turned off. Determining who is friendly and who isn’t during firefights and staying away from the storm will be key to picking up a Victory Royale!”

The 14 Days of Fortnite is much more than just simple rewards, it’s a fun experience! According to the dev’s most recent blog post, “The holidays have hit Battle Royale, and it’s shown across the map in a variety of ways. Pick up a Snowball Launcher or hide within a holiday-lit Legendary Bush after dropping from the festive Battle Bus!

“In addition to the map makeover, the 14 Days of Fortnite event will feature a new challenge with a new free reward every single day. Each day also brings both new and returning LTMs. And finally, be sure and check out the Item Shop for new and returning holiday outfits appearing daily to show off your holiday spirit. Login everyday to see what’s new!”

There will also be a new quest as well! The studio added, “A new holiday quest unlocks every day and is added to your quest log, complete these to earn snowflake tickets to use in the store. You can find a free Upgrade Llama pinata in the store each day, and make sure you check in for a free Smorgasbord Llama for a few days around December 25.”

As for Fortnite itself, the game is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and select Android devices.

Thoughts on the 14 Days of Fortnite? What do you hope to see next?