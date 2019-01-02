Epic Games Apologizes for 14 Days of ‘Fortnite’ Confusion, Offers Free Gift as Compensation

The 14 Days of Fortnite challenge tasked players of the wildly popular battle royale game with unique daily quests for exclusive limited-time rewards. Now that the festivities have ended, it seems that there was a little miscommunication between the studio and its community, and to compensate, Epic Games is offering a free Equalizer Glider for those that qualify.

You can check out the official statement from the video game’s Twitter account below:

We apologize for communicating the wrong end date for 14 Days of Fortnite on social channels. To make up for this, players that completed at least one 14 Days Event Challenge will be granted the Equalizer Glider. Eligible players will begin receiving theirs in the near future. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) January 2, 2019

While many players were unclear about when the challenges themselves would end, there was a time in-game that remained accurate for all to see. The miscommunication was limited solely to social media, though the studio is making sure that the players that took part don’t miss out over a small hiccup.

Some have been hoping for Epic Games to extend the challenges, but the studio has not mentioned any plans to do so. Though the point was made that some may have been out for the holidays, though that is a justified reason, it was called “14 Days of Fortnite,” which puts a pretty straight forward time limitation on the limited-time only event.

Luckily, the compensation is easy to get. As mentioned, it’s required to only have played one of the fourteen days in order to get the Equalizer Glider which covers the wide scope of days players may have been confused on. So if you played any of the event, make sure to claim your reward!

As for the game itself, Fortnite is available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and select mobile devices.