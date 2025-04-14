The Last of Us Season 2 Finally Shows Character Teased in Game

The Last of Us Season 2 finally introduces fans to a character that is mentioned, but never seen in the second game. The Last of Us Season 2 is finally here after a long two year wait. Fans have been itching to see this season not just to see more of Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie, but also to see how the TV show adapts one of the most divisive high-profile games ever made. It’s an exciting time to be a fan of The Last of Us franchise, whether you’ve played the games or not. Despite being a faithful adaptation of the games, the show also injects a lot of new content.

The Last of Us Season 1 had an entire episode dedicated to Bill and Frank, the latter of whom is dead when you find him in the game, but Bill is very much alive. It’s a big departure from the game, but resulted in one of the most well-received episodes of the entire show. The team behind the show has been careful about deciding when to expand on things and give a level insight that wasn’t really possible in the game due to the need to keep gameplay moving and a locked perspective with Joel and Ellie.

The Last of Us Season 2 Introduces Ellie’s Ex-Girlfriend

the last of us season 2

The Last of Us Season 2’s opening episode shifts a lot of small things around, such as how certain events happen and who they happen to. For instance, Ellie and Dina go on patrol and stumble upon a supermarket before it is supposed to happen in the game. The two go on patrol with a larger group as well, which includes a character that is mentioned a few times in The Last of Us Part II. Ellie’s ex-girlfriend, Kat, joins her and Dina as they patrol the area around Jackson. This character is mentioned in the game and can even be seen in drawings/pictures in Ellie’s journal and bedroom at the start of the game. Not much is known about her, but she gives Ellie her big moth tattoo that covers the bite mark.

Kat is never explicitly seen in-game outside of these drawings and pictures, so this is the first time fans actually get to familiarize themselves with her. Of course, her appearance in The Last of Us Season 2 is quite brief so far, but it’s still a great example of how this adaptation can fill in some of the blanks left by the games. It’s also not the only character that will get this treatment. It has been confirmed that Eugene will be in The Last of Us Season 2, a character that died off-screen before the events of the second game. The trailers indicate we will get to see exactly what happened to him, which helps flesh out the world and characters of the game.

ComicBook gave The Last of Us Season 2 a 4 out of 5 in its review, citing incredible performances, a challenging and upsetting story, and nuanced themes as strong positives for the show. Not only is it faithful to the game, but it uses the medium of television to deepen the story and experience fans have with these characters.

It has already been confirmed that The Last of Us will adapt the second game across multiple seasons, but we don’t know exactly where the story ends with Season 2. Nevertheless, HBO has confirmed that The Last of Us Season 3 has already been greenlit and is actively in development. The studio neglected to share its target production/release date, but hopefully it won’t take a full two years. The second season probably would’ve arrived sooner if Hollywood hadn’t basically shut down due to the strikes in 2023, but that’s purely speculative.

The Last of Us Season 2 will air every Sunday at 9PM ET on HBO and Max.