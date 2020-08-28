15 PS4, Xbox One, and PC Games to Play for Free This Weekend

✖

The final weekend of August brings PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC users another selection of games to play or own for free for the next couple of days. Some of those games have been free for a while now while others are just free for the weekend, but in pretty much every case, the games will only be available for a short time. You’ll need a subscription to consoles’ online services for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One games, but for the PC, you’ll just need an account on the correct launcher.

Some of the games that have been around for a while and are once again free for the weekend are the Xbox Games with Gold titles and the PlayStation Plus games. PlayStation’s free games have been available throughout the month while most of the Games with Gold games will be gone when the month ends save for one that’s sticking around till mid-September. Both the Steam and Epic Games Store marketplaces are also offering their usual selection of free games for the weekend, and Xbox has brought back its Free Play Days promotion for the next few days.

Two games bolstering the lineup of free-to-play titles are Predator: Hunting Grounds and Rainbow Six Siege. The first of those is offering a free trial for a few days while the other is free to try across all available platforms.

Regardless of the platform you’re on, you can see all the free games to play or own this weekend listed below.

PlayStation 4 (PlayStation Plus subscription required)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered – Free to own until August 31st

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout – Free to own until August 31st

Predator: Hunting Grounds – Free trial until August 30th

Rainbow Six Siege – Free to play until September 4th

Xbox One (Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions required)

Portal Knights – Free to own until August 31st

Override Mech City Brawl – Free to own until September 15th

Red Faction II – Free to own until August 31st

Star Wars Battlefront II – Free to play until August 30th

Outward – Free to play until August 30th

Rainbow Six Siege – Free to play until September 4th

PC (Accounts needed, no subscriptions required)

Two Point Hospital – Free to play on Steam until August 29th

Tower Tag – Free to play on Steam until August 30th

ArcheAge: Unchained – Free to play on Steam until September 1st

Hunter's Arena: Legends – Free to play on Steam until August 30th

Hitman – Free to own on Epic Games Store until September 3rd

Shadowrun Collection – Free to own on Epic Games Store until September 3rd

Rainbow Six Siege – Free to play on Uplay until September 4th

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.