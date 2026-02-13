2 Beloved Retro Survival Horror Games Just Shadow Dropped on Steam (And They’re On Sale)

From the Nintendo Partner Direct to PlayStation’s State of Play, this year is starting off strong for remakes and remasters of classic games. But one Capcom series has been front of mind for gamers for another reason. Dino Crisis, first released in 1999, set the standard for survival horror with dinosaurs. And this year seems to be trying to make dino horror happen again, with games like Code Violet and Tokyo Scramble. Many fans would rather see the return of Dino Crisis, instead. While no new games have been announced, fans did recently get a Dino Crisis surprise.

On February 12th, Dino Crisis and Dino Crisis 2 shadow-dropped on Steam. Though the PlayStation games have been available via GOG for a while, this marks their first appearance on Steam. And to celebrate the launch, Capcom has marked them both down by 50%. That means you can snag Dino Crisis and Dino Crisis 2 on Steam for just $10 total from now until February 26th.

Capcom Breathes New Life Into Dino Crisis With Steam Release, But Could More Be On the Way?

With the influx of new dinosaur survival horror games, many fans are hoping to see Dino Crisis return in full form. The series has been dormant for years following the 2003 release of Dino Crisis 3. And seeing games like Code Violet and Tokyo Scramble has made many fans of the original Dino Crisis yearn to see a new game or remake. Instead, Capcom has shadow-dropped the original titles on Steam. With a 50% discount at launch, it’s a decent opportunity to revisit the games. But is this a hint for what’s to come?

Dino Crisis and Dino Crisis 2 have been on Steam for less than a day, but excited fans have already brought the games to a Very Positive review average. That said, some fans are confused about the game’s arrival on Steam, since it has already been available for PC via GOG for quite some time. A few fans, however, are hoping this means that Capcom is trying to drum up excitement about the dormant franchise.

As one Redditor puts it, “Capcom validating Dino Crisis‘s existence more and more can only mean good things for the future.” Bringing older games to a new platform doesn’t always mean that something new is coming. But it can be a sign that a developer is thinking about marketing something new. Those who’ve been hoping to see remakes of the original Dino Crisis are hopeful that bringing the games to Steam might be a hint of what’s to come.

Whether or not Capcom has big Dino Crisis news in store, it’s clear that none of the attempted spiritual successors have yet claimed the dino horror crown. So, it’s nice to know that it just got even easier for PC gamers to revisit the classics while we wait for something to truly recapture that magic in modern form. Ideally, it’d be a return to the Dino Crisis series itself. But with Capcom currently focused on some other big 2026 releases like Resident Evil Requiem and Pragmata, it could be a while before we hear anything, even if something is in the works.

