New Switch 2 Exclusive Survival Game With a Unique Co-Op Twist Is Available Now

It’s safe to say that the February Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase had a few surprises in store. From confirmation of several Bethesda titles headed to the Switch 2 to some unexpected game reveals, the showcase was an interesting start to the year. One of the more unusual game announcements came in the form of a new dinosaur survival horror game, Tokyo Scramble. Clearly inspired by the success of Capcom’s beloved dinosaur survival game, Dino Crisis, this game was announced and released within the span of a week. As of February 11th, Tokyo Scramble is available exclusively for the Switch 2.

Games often get revealed well ahead of their release dates or shadow drop day of. But in the case of Tokyo Scramble, the Nintendo Direct reveal came about a week before the launch of the latest Switch 2 exclusive. The game centers on the struggle to escape from dinosaur-like creatures called zinos. And while many fans still want to see a modern Dino Crisis remake, games like Tokyo Scramble may be the closest we’re going to get for a while. Early reviews are pretty mixed on the game, but it does try to do something unique with Switch 2’s GameShare feature. This could set the game apart from existing survival titles, for good or for ill.

Tokyo Scramble Brings A Unique Multiplayer Twist to Survival Horror

Courtesy of Binary Haze Interactive

Given the short turnaround from reveal to release, not too many Tokyo Scramble reviews are out there just yet. But those that have gone live are pretty mixed. Indeed, reactions to the initial reveal weren’t as positive as you might hope to see for a new third-party Switch 2 exclusive. Despite being a newer release, the game’s puzzle survival mechanics came across a bit dated in the reveal. Even so, dinosaur fans have had few new games to look forward to in recent years. So, some fans of games like Dino Crisis will no doubt be excited at the chance to check out Tokyo Scramble.

The game puts players in the role of Anne, who finds herself lost in an underground cavern full of strange dinosaur-like creatures. You’ll have to fight your way to the surface, using a smart watch named Diana instead of your typical guns or melee weapons. While it may not be quite the game many survival fans hoped for, there’s no denying it’s got some unique ideas. In case you need a refresher, you can check out the new launch trailer below:

Tokyo Scramble mixes things up with its smart watch, which lets players use apps to manipulate devices in the environment. This offers players the opportunity to create unique strategies to navigate the world and take out their enemies, rather than more traditional combat mechanics. But where the game really diverges from the expected is with its GameShare multiplayer mode.

GameShare is a Switch 2 feature that lets you share a gaming experience with friends, even if they don’t own the game themselves. And Tokyo Scramble is putting it to use in an interesting way. Rather than give each player their own character, Tokyo Scramble lets you split up the controls. Up to 4 players can join together in co-op, with the option to split up the game’s controls between the players. Having each person responsible for one piece of the puzzle certainly has the potential to create chaos. Whether that will make Tokyo Scramble entertaining or frustrating in co-op remains to be seen.

If you’re curious to give this new survival game a try, I’ve got good news. For a new Switch 2 exclusive, Tokyo Scramble comes with a pretty reasonable price point. Tokyo Scramble is just $29.99 for the Switch 2. That makes it one of the more affordable new releases for the console this year. So if you like a survival challenge or want to see what this strange new twist on co-op is like, it may be worth giving Tokyo Scramble a try.

