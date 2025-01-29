Dino Crisis 1 & 2 Receive DRM-Free Release on GOG

The Dino Crisis series is one of the most requested games to make a comeback to modern consoles and PCs. In a survey from Capcom, the developer asked which of its franchises fans would like to see, and the dinosaur survival game came out on top with the most votes. While the Japanese developer and publisher has yet to announce a new entry in the series, it did recently bring the first game to PS4 and PS5. Now, it seems Capcom may have received solid feedback from that release as both Dino Crisis 1 and 2 are available for PC today on the online marketplace GOG.

Videos by ComicBook.com

GOG announced on X that both Dino Crisis and Dino Crisis 2 are now fully playable on modern PC. This is the first time both games have been widely available to PC players since the original PC ports launched in 2000 and 2002 respectively. These new versions include full compatibility with Windows 10 and 11, localization options, modern control support, and improvements to rendering and sound. The first entry offers near 4K resolution and color depth to 32-bit. Arguably, the most important feature to fans is that both are DRM-free. This means an activation or online connection is not required to play the games.

Related: Dino Crisis Creator Says Monster Hunter Has Filled the Space for a New Game in the Series

“Thanks to the tremendous efforts of Capcom and GOG, Regina’s iconic line, ‘You’re extinct!’ no longer applies to the game itself,” reads the description of Dino Crisis. “The timeless thriller that defined a generation of gamers is made to last forever, enhanced for today’s systems, featuring all the original content you loved with numerous improvements.”

“Three years ago. A scientist died in an accident during an experiment. His research was on ‘Third Energy,’ a completely clean energy source,” reads the Dino Crisis story description. “The accident occurred just as government funding had been cut off because the project was deemed unfeasible. To the public, it was nothing more than an insignificant piece of information. Until now.”

“A year has passed since the operation to retrieve Dr. Kirk. Third Energy, both a source of ‘ultimate clean energy’ and a potential ‘ultimate weapon,’ has proven to be dangerously unpredictable,” reads the Dino Crisis 2 story description. “The government, having taken control of the project from Dr. Kirk, continued its development. Then, the ‘accident’ happened once again.”

Dino Crisis 1 and 2 can be purchased separately for $9.99 each. Players who know they’ll want to tackle both of Regina’s dinosaur-filled adventures can grab them as a bundle for $16.99.

The GOG release of Dino Crisis 1 and 2 is part of the digital platform’s Preservation Program. As games age, they become incompatible with newer hardware inevitably making them unplayable. This initiative attempts to solve that problem by slightly updating, and enhancing these old games to make them compatible for new PC hardware. Additionally, providing DRM-free versions allows these games to be played without the need of an online connection, a very common complaint in the gaming world. Other titles released thanks to this initiative include The Witcher: Enhanced Edition, Legacy of Kain: Defiance, and Blade Runner.