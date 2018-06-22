Multiple 2000 AD Game Announcements Coming Soon, Including Judge Dredd

Great news for fans of Judge Dredd from the 2000 AD comic series! Thanks to Rebellion, best known for their work on Sniper Elite, owning the writes to the comic series 2000AD, it looks like will be getting more than one exciting game announcement here in the near future!

Judge Dredd has made his rounds in the gaming-verse before, including Judge Dredd vs Death from 2003, and the 2000 AD series has had a few titles fall under their scope. Luckily we’re going to be getting even more, at least according to a report from VG247. The company is looking at taking even more characters from this world – including Dredd- and opening them up to other developers.

“We’ve talked to and we have agreements with a number of different people,” Rebellion CEO Jason Kingsley told the site during E3 2018. “We haven’t announced anything yet because it’s too early for some of them, but there may be announcements coming in the next few months. That’s very exciting, we have some really cool stuff being worked on.”

Pretty much the sky is the limit with this universe, especially with multiple announcements on the way. It won’t just be Judge Dredd either, but other well-known characters as well. It’s exciting, especially for long-time fans. The series itself began in 1977 and is still running to this day. With so many characters to choose from, we honestly have no idea what Rebellion could have in store for us!

What characters from the 2000 AD comics do you hope to see? Any favourites that you absolutely need to see in a video game? Sound off with your hopes and dreams in the comment section below and tell us all about it!

For more about the comic series itself, 2000 AD is a British science fiction comic series that has been going strong since 1977 and is arguably most notable for its Judge Dredd issues. Strontium Dog, the ABC Warriors, and Rogue Trooper are also an incredible staple, with Rogue Trooper having also seen a video game adaptation back in 2006.