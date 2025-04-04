New PS5 Console Exclusive Accidentally Leaked Early

A new PS5 console exclusive has has just accidentally been leaked early. The game in question is currently available on PC, and only PC. Meanwhile, officially, there has been no word of it coming to PS5 or any other console. There isn’t unofficial word of it coming to Xbox or Nintendo consoles, but we do have unofficial word that it is coming to PS5. And this is thanks the game being rated for release on PS5 by PEGI, the organization responsible for rating games for release in Europe. If it were coming to other consoles, it would have also been rated for these consoles in addition to PS5. Right now though, it has only been rated for PS5.

The leaked PS5 game in question is called Anger Foot, which is a first-person shooter that released last year on Steam via developer Free Lives and publisher Devolver Digital. For those that don’t recognize the former, it is the studio behind Bro Force.

Anger Foot boasts a 79 on Metacritic, and an even better user review score on Steam. On Steam, 93 percent of 2,513 user reviews rate the game positively. A 79 Metacritic score is a respectable score, but these Steam user reviews seemingly suggest it’s a bit better than this.

“Anger Foot is a lightning fast hard bass blast of kicking doors and kicking ass. Crash through the caffeine-fuelled fever dream of Shit City, putting the boot to a menacing menagerie of merciless gangsters,” reads an official description of the game for those unfamiliar with it. “Unleash the world’s deadliest feet on a colourful cast of anthropomorphic enemies. Clearing out slums, sewers, and skyscrapers as you grab new weapons, unlock new sneakers, and upgrade your powers in absurd and wonderful ways. Kick and shoot your way to the exit as you leave behind a smouldering trail of shattered doors, broken bones, and crumpled energy drinks.”

It’s important to remember Anger Foot has not been officially announced for the PS5. However, PEGI doesn’t just mistakenly rate games at random. In other words, it’s not a question of if it is coming to PS5, but when. Typically though, PEGI only rates releases that are imminent or at least on the horizon, so there should be official news of this soon.

