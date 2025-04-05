GameCube Games on Nintendo Switch 2 Come With Surprise for Old-School Fans

Nintendo GameCube games on Nintendo Switch 2 are set to come with a special surprise for old-school fans. Nintendo is finally adding GameCube games to Nintendo Switch Online. And just as many expected, it is doing this alongside the release of the Nintendo Switch 2 this summer. Unfortunately, like N64 games, GameCube games will be locked behind the Expansion Pack tier of Nintendo Switch Online.

That said, in addition to a new and dedicated wireless controller designed as a copy of the original GameCube controller, old-school GameCube fans will be able to enjoy GameCube games on Nintendo Switch 2 with a CRT filter that makes the game look like it did back in the early 2000s. This is an optional filter that has to be toggled on, because by default it will not be on.

This is a brand new feature to Nintendo Switch Online being introduced alongside the introduction of GameCube games. That said, in addition to GameCube games this option is also being added to N64 games. However, whether GameCube games or N64 games, this filter option will only be available with the Nintendo Switch 2. It will not be retroactively added to Nintendo Switch. As for it will look in action, we don’t know, because Nintendo has yet to showcase the feature. In fact, it’s hardly said anything about the feature other than confirm that it exists.

As for the GameCube games that have been announced so far, aka the games that Nintendo Switch Online subscribers will be able to play with a CRT filter, they are as follows: F-Zero GX, The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, Soulcalibur II, Chibi-Robo! Plug Into Adventure, Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance, Luigi’s Mansion, Pokemon Colosseum, Pokemon XD: Gale of Darkness, Super Mario Stikers, and Super Mario Sunshine. Only the first three games will be available at the launch of Nintendo Switch 2 though, which is June 5.

