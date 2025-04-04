AAA Ubisoft Game Just Got a Massive $40 Price Cut by Walmart

A popular and AAA Ubisoft game just got a massive $40 price cut, courtesy of Walmart. As a result, the Ubisoft game is on sale for just $10. It has notably never been cheaper than this. Of course, this deal is only available for a limited time, though it is unclear when exactly it will expire. Meanwhile, it is also only available to Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X users. The Ubisoft game is also available on PS5, but Walmart has only discounted the PS5 version by 71 percent rather than 86 percent, and consequently it’s almost double the price at $19.97.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for the Ubisoft game in question, it is 2023 release Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, an open-world action-adventure game from Massive Entertainment, the studio best known for the Tom Clancy’s The Division series, but most recently known for Star Wars Outlaws.

Upon release, the Avatar game garnered Metacritic scores ranging from 72 to 75, varying platform to platform. Meanwhile, Ubisoft never disclosed sale figures for the game, but it’s understood to have underperformed commercially.

“Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is a first-person, action-adventure game set in the Western Frontier,” reads an official description of the game for those unfamiliar with it. “Abducted by the RDA, you, a Na’vi, were molded to serve their purpose. Fifteen years later, you are free, but find yourself a stranger in your birthplace. Reconnect with your lost heritage and discover what it truly means to be Na’vi as you join other clans to protect Pandora.”

Play video

Those that decide to check out Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora courtesy of this $10 deal can expect a game that ranges, typically, from 23 to 45 hours, depending on how much side content is engaged. Completionists, meanwhile, need closer to 70 to 80 hours with the Ubisoft game.

Those interested in the Walmart deal can find it here. Typically, Walmart charges $50 for the AAA Ubisoft game, so this deal represents a savings of $40. It also comes with free 30-day returns. That said, in addition to being only available for a limited time, it is also reliant on supply. Right now, it is one of the best-selling games on Walmart because of this deal so it’s unclear if supply issues are a concern or not, but they certainly could be given this fact.