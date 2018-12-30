Video Game Franchises We’re Happy To See Return In 2019

2018 was a superb year for gaming. Not only did we get some excellent games that reminded us of the truly talented teams out there; but we also got more than enough surprise announcements for big games in 2019, including some that we never thought we’d see a sequel to.

From Streets of Rage to Samurai Shodown to Animal Crossing, 2019 has a lot to anticipate. And this is just from franchises we’re familiar with. Imagine how crazy things will get with surprise game announcements like Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and Cyberpunk 2077.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Let’s take a look now at ten (okay, eleven) games that were announced this year that will make 2019 possibly the biggest year in video gaming to date. Can’t wait to get our hands on these…

Mortal Kombat 11

Ever since Mortal Kombat XL debuted, fans have been getting back into the bloody fighting series in a big way. But there’s something about the forthcoming Mortal Kombat 11 that brings the franchise full circle. This sequel promises an interesting time aspect that could introduce variations of characters into the fold. And, of course, the combat is as bloody as ever, right down to the fatalities that will be much more than the usual decapitations and heart tears.

Mortal Kombat 11 has a big community event coming up in January, and we can’t wait to see what it offers. Let’s fight!

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

A revival of the Crash Bandicoot racing franchise has been talked about for ages, just as the return of Spyro the Dragon was before it became official. But at The Game Awards earlier this month, Activision gave it the nod, with the debut of a new trailer for Nitro-Fueled, which you can see above.

Developed by the team at Beenox (Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions), Crash Team Racing looks to be a lot of fun, with robust course design, fun racing physics and multiplayer racing in terms of both local and online competition. And hopefully, we’ll see a few guest racers join the mix as well.

This one’s got us all kinds of revved up, and for all the right reasons.

Animal Crossing

For years, die-hard Animal Crossing fans have been begging for a new entry in their beloved series, particularly on the Nintendo Switch which would be an ideal platform for its shenanigans. Thankfully, the publisher delivered, announcing a new entry alongside the arrival of Isabelle in the Smash Bros. series.

While little is known about what the latest game will provide, more than likely we’ll see good community connection as well as a plethora of activities to take part in and lots of good-natured humor for fans of all ages. And hopefully we’ll have a karaoke night thrown in there, because Isabelle’s singing voice is divine.

What? It is.

Isabelle singing in her cuteass dress is the cutest thing ever I AM CRYING pic.twitter.com/wAIzBYHbto — Noel (@Noelkitten) December 28, 2018

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Speaking of surprise Nintendo announcements that we weren’t expecting, it’s great to see that Luigi hasn’t been killed and is still very capable when it comes to catching ghosts. Luigi’s Mansion 3 should follow the same blueprint that the previous games had; but with the power of the Nintendo Switch, we’re likely to see more complex spirits this time around, requiring more strategy to capture. Plus, with the way that the Switch is set up, maybe the game will introduce co-op to the series and let us bust some ghosts with friends. We’ll find out how this one gets our spirits up sometime over the year.

Devil May Cry 5

Although DmC: Devil May Cry was a fun alternative take on Capcom’s beloved demon-hunting series (thanks to Ninja Theory), there are those that wanted the “old” Dante back, if only because no one can “kick it” like he can. And you’ve got your wish, as Devil May Cry 5 will bring more than enough action to go around this March.

Featuring a number of playable characters, sweet upgrades (you can fight with a motorcycle!) and the kind of visuals that will make you drool all over your controller, the next chapter in this series should easily be one of the best. Between this, Onimusha Warlords and Resident Evil 2, Capcom is starting off 2019 on just the right foot.

Rage 2

We’re not exactly sure what prompted Bethesda to produce a sequel to Rage, although it was a great game in its own right. But when we saw a leaked listing on the Walmart Canada page, we started getting excited about what it could have to offer.

The sequel, a combined development effort by id Software and Just Cause creators Avalanche Studios, looks to be bigger and better than the first, with a variety of weapons, an open world filled with trouble to quell and stunning visuals. Our brief hands-on with the game weren’t nearly enough to see what this follow-up has to offer. Fortunately, we’ll only have to wait a few more months before we can really dive in.

Battletoads

Ever since they made their return in Rare Replay with two classic adventures, we’ve been wondering when the Battletoads would make a comeback. And 2019 is definitely their year, as a new trailer debuted at E3 that has us excited for the old-school. Featuring three-player co-op action and the kind of classic beat-em-up shenanigans that smacks of classic Rare, Battletoads should be one of next year’s sleeper hits. Now, the real question is if we’ll get the jet bikes back. (The trailer hints at that, hmmmm.)

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3

Another huge surprise from Nintendo’s camp, this trailer made its debut at the Game Awards and had us going, “Wait, that franchise is coming back?!”

An exclusive for the Switch, Ultimate Alliance 3 promises to be a lot of fun, bringing a number of characters back into the fold as they take on the Black Order, attempting to keep the universe safe from the likes of Thanos and company. Featuring a fun cel-shaded art style and hours worth of combat (both for yourself and in co-op), this Alliance looks to be stronger than ever.

Streets of Rage 4

It’s hard to believe that it’s nearly been 25 years since we’ve seen a new Streets of Rage game. But before we had the opportunity to knock on Sega’s door and ask, “Hey, what’s going on here?!”, DotEmu announced the fourth chapter in the series, which is currently in development over at LizardCube.

Though little is known about the game in terms of platforms and playable characters, Streets 4 appears to be a fun old-school brawler with new hand-drawn visuals that stunningly bring this world to life. On top of that, the gameplay mechanics look to be straight out of the retro days, so fans will be able to jump in and get those fisticuffs going. We can’t wait to get more details on this one.

Onimusha Warlords

Hey, guys, remember Onimusha? We sure do. This was one of the premiere titles for PlayStation 2 back in its time, a skillful samurai action game with hours’ worth of replay value. Well, Capcom apparently remembers just as fondly; and in just a couple of weeks, we’ll be hacking and slashing with the classic entry via Warlords.

Offering gameplay improvements, some challenging enemies and unlockable goodies, Warlords should be a revival done right. And on top of that, you’ll be able to play it on the Switch, so you can save the world wherever you go. Even if it’s without Jean Reno. (For now.)

BONUS: Samurai Shodown (Spirits)

Last but certainly not least, SNK really threw us for a loop when it announced that it was bringing back Samurai Shodown with a modified version of its King of Fighters engine. The last game in the series, Samurai Shodown Sen, really left a bad taste in our mouths. However, with this 2019 entry, we’ll be going back to the series’ roots, with gorgeous visuals and exciting 2D-style gameplay, along with a handful of classic and new characters alike. This one should be a beat-em-up to watch. Now if we could just get Genji back.