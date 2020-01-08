The 2019 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Awards Nominations for Gaming

It’s time once again for this ComicBook.com’s 2019 Golden Issue Awards, and this time, we’re taking a look at some of the best gaming moments 2019 had to offer. The year saw some tremendous single-player and multiplayer releases consisting of new chapters in fan-favorite series as well as the starts of games that have become household names since their release. For the gaming awards, we at ComicBook.com came up with five different categories to showcase the best of 2019 with nominees that’ll be voted on by staff.
The five categories for this year’s Golden Issue awards for gaming are Best Single-Player Game, Best Multiplayer Game, Best Tabletop Game, Best Character, and Best Boss Fight. You can find all of the nominees below to show which games, characters, and moments are being considered for the awards. Once the votes have been tallied, the results will be shared to show which games stood above the rest in 2019.
Best Single-Player Game
The nominees are:
- The Outer Worlds
- Resident Evil 2
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses
Best Multiplayer Game
The nominees are:
- Apex Legends
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Borderlands 3
- Gears 5
- Mortal Kombat 11
Best Tabletop Game
The nominees are:
- Marvel Champions
- Horrified
- Dungeons & Dragons
- Noctiluca
- Star Wars Legion
Best Character
The nominees are:
- Cliff (Death Stranding)
- Parvati (The Outer Worlds)
- Mirage (Apex Legends)
- Goose (Untitled Goose Game)
- Dorothea (Fire Emblem: Three Houses)
Best Boss Fight
The nominees are:
- GenichiroAshina (Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice)
- Ninth Sister (Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order)
- Kronika (Mortal Kombat 11)
- King MacFrights (Luigi’s Mansion 3)
Stay tuned to find out all of the winners for the 2019 Golden Issue Awards presented by ComicBook.com!