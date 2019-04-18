29 Screenshots of ‘Left 4 Dead 3’ Have Leaked

Is Valve — finally — making Left 4 Dead 3? Well, according to a new leak, Valve was once making a new entry in the beloved last-gen zombie series, but it was cancelled in 2017. That said, 29 alleged screenshots of the cancelled game have surfaced via YouTuber Tyler McViker, who has a track-record of Valve-related scoops, but has also had faulty information occasionally in the past

The mega leak was revealed by McVicker last night via Twitter, who said that a video of nearly 30 leaked screenshots of the game will be released tomorrow at 9:00 a.m EDT. According to McVicker, the screenshots show off an original level of the game that has been built within the assets of the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive map “Dust II.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The screenshots are said to be from a 2013 version of the game, which was eventually cancelled in 2017 for unknown reasons. Further, it’s unclear if the project will ever be revived. Given that it’s Valve we’re talking about probably means it wont be.

If these screenshots are real, then this will probably be our best look at the cancelled game ever. McVicker has noted in the past that the project was going to feature eight playable characters, all with different strengths and weaknesses. Further, it would have had crossplay with VR.

Anyway, while the screenshots aren’t scheduled to be revealed until tomorrow, they’ve leaked ahead of time and can be seen below:

As you may know, Left 4 Dead turned 10 years old last November. You can read more about the the anniversary by clicking right here. And of course, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know there. Will Valve ever make another Left 4 Dead?

Source: Tyler McViker

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we look at all the reveals from Star Wars Celebration, talk Disney+, discuss the return of Game of Thrones, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!