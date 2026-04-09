2XKO Surprises Players With New Character Announcement

Riot Games has surprised 2XKO players with a new announcement tied to upcoming characters coming to the fighting game. Upon its launch at the start of 2026, Riot outlined its roadmap for 2XKO to give prospective players an idea of what they could anticipate in the months to come. Notably, this roadmap centered around the addition of five new fighters that would be added to 2XKO before the end of the year. And while Riot hasn’t deviated from this plan, it has instead announced that it’s going to be more extensive than before.

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In a new post on social media, Riot revealed that it’s now going to add six fighters to 2XKO throughout 2026. Two of these fighters have already been added, with Caitlyn having joined the roster back in January and Akali having become available to play this week. Senna will then be the next League of Legends character to make the jump to 2XKO, with the final three fighters currently being a mystery. Further details on these characters are expected to be unveiled in the weeks or months ahead.

“We’re adding another champion to our schedule, for a total of six new champs releasing this year,” Riot wrote. “We’re also adding a new fuse + a way to find duo partners in-game next month. Lots to come, thanks for being on the journey with us.”

This Is a Very Surprising Move Given Recent Moves at Riot

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It’s quite surprising to see that Riot Games is beefing up its support for 2XKO this year given previous moves at the studio. Specifically, back in February, Riot announced that it would be laying off a number of developers on the 2XKO team mere weeks after the game’s launch. This decision came as a bit of a shock and suggested that 2XKO wasn’t doing anywhere near as well as Riot had wanted. As such, for it to now be releasing six new characters in 2026 rather than five with a development group that is smaller than before is something completely unexpected.

Then again, if 2XKO is going to become a fixture in the fighting game scene, Riot likely realizes that it needs to strike quickly. Because of this, beefing up the upcoming content for 2XKO is a smart move that could convince more players to give the free-to-play fighting game a shot.

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