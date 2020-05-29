3 Former PS4 Exclusives Are Coming to Steam Soon

✖

Three former PS4 exclusives are coming to Steam soon. Developer Quantic Dream has announced that following their brief Epic Games Store exclusivity, the PC versions of Detroit: Become Human, Heavy Rain, and Beyond: Two Souls are coming to Steam on June 18. And to accompany the news, the French developer has revealed a brand new trailer highlighting all of the choose-your-own-adventure games that were previously exclusive to PlayStation platforms.

In addition to this, Quantic Dream has also revealed that demos for all three games are now available on Steam as well, letting you try out a slither of each game before you decide to cop them or not.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear how much each game will cost on Steam, but the price points will be probably mimic how much they are on the Epic Games Store. If this is the case, Detroit: Become Human will run at $40, while the other two games will run at $20.

Steam listings for all three games confirm all three will be available for individual purchase. However, what's unclear is whether or not Quantic Dream will offer a discounted bundle on Steam featuring all three.

Below, you can read more about each game, as well as check out the aforementioned trailer:

Detroit Become Human: " Set in Detroit City during the year 2036, the city has been revitalized by the invention and introduction of Androids into everyday life. But when Androids start behaving as if they are alive, events begin to spin out of control. Step into the roles of the story’s pivotal three playable characters, each with unique perspectives as they face their new way of life."

Heavy Rain: "Experience a gripping psychological thriller filled with innumerable twists and turns. Spanning four days of mystery and suspense, the hunt is on for a murderer known only as the Origami Killer - named after his macabre calling card of leaving behind folded paper shapes at crime scenes. Four characters, each following their own leads and with their own motives, must take part in a desperate attempt to prevent the killer from claiming a new victim."

Beyond Two Souls: "Born with a connection to a mysterious entity with incredible powers, Jodie is different. Your actions will determine Jodie’s fate as she faces extraordinary challenges, danger, and heartwrenching loss on a journey to discover the truth of who she is. Create an action-packed story through your choices and actions as you live her life – a girl born with a link to a supernatural entity called Aiden. By playing as both Jodie and Aiden, you will face spectacular physical and psychological challenges to understand what truly lies… beyond."

