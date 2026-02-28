4-Year-Old Survival Game Sees Massive Surge in Players Following Major Update

Many games experience a natural decline in their player base over time. Even live service titles that frequently add new seasonal content don’t often maintain the same heights as during the first few months after release. But sometimes, a major update can bring players running back to an old favorite. We see it every time Concerned Ape drops new Stardew Valley content. And right now, fans of a pixel art sandbox survival game from 2024 are returning to experience what the latest update has to offer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Released in Early Access back in 2022 before hitting 1.0 in 2024, Core Keeper is an underrated gem in the survival genre. It has enjoyed pretty solid popularity, especially following its arrival on console with the full release back in 2024. But you don’t see it raved about quite as much as you might expect from a solid open-world survival game that supports co-op for up to 8 players. Now, however, it’s enjoying another surge in popularity thanks to the recent Void & Voltage update. And honestly? It’s well deserved.

Image courtesy of Pugstorm, Fireshine Games, & bilibili

Core Keeper was pretty popular in Early Access. But when it arrived in 1.0, the game attracted an even bigger audience thanks in part to being available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. Following its all-time peak of nearly 46,500 concurrent players on Steam alone, Core Keeper has settled at a respectable, but much lower, daily peak of several thousand PC players. But the game’s latest major update clearly brought old fans back into the fold, as Core Keeper is once again climbing the Steam charts since Void & Voltage went live on February 25th.

Since Void & Voltage released, the daily player count on Steam has more than doubled. And that’s likely not even close to the full picture. After all, Core Keeper was available for free for PS+ Essential subscribers for free back in January, and the update is also live on console. That means the true number of returning fans is likely much higher. And it makes sense that so many players are eager to jump back into Core Keeper.

Since its full release, Core Keeper has seen only 1 other major content update back in March 2025. Since that Bugs & Blast update, there have been a few minor updates, but no more major influxes of new content. In fact, Void & Voltage was originally slated for late 2025, then January 2026, before finally launching on February 25th. That means fans have been waiting quite a while to see these new additions to give them something fresh to explore in the sandbox survival game.

Play video

And as the trailer above will attest, Void & Voltage certainly delivers when it comes to new content. It brings in a new biome to explore, new bosses and enemies, and plenty of new systems and items to uncover. Having a whole new region to mine with your friends is certainly a solid incentive for picking up a beloved co-op survival game like Core Keeper. After all, it has a Very Positive rating on Steam for a reason. And the hours I’ve personally spent delving into the depths solo prove it’s not just fun in co-op, either.

Core Keeper is available on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. It costs $19.99 on all platforms and is currently on sale for 40% off on Steam and the Nintendo eShop until March 5th.

Have you played Core Keeper? Are you planning to jump back in to see what’s new with the update? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum