505 Games Partners With Ovosonico for New IP

505 games and independent Italian developer Ovosonico have partnered to create a new and ambitious IP.

The BAFTA-nominated studio announced the partnership just recently to say that the two would work together on the new project that the developer has planned. Saying that the publisher would provided resources and know-how to the team, Ovosonico is aiming to create an independent AAA game with new offices in Milan.

“Through this partnership, the studio aims to expand its business into the Independent AAA growing market,” Ovosonico’s press release stated. “In order to support the necessary growth in terms of both team size and infrastructures, Ovosonico has moved its headquarters to new modern and spacious offices in Milan, in the heart of the world-renowned design and fashion district of via Tortona.”

It’s not the first time that 505 Games and Ovosonico have come together to work on a project. Ovosonico’s Last Day of June that released last year for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam was published by 505 Games, an emotional puzzle game that received some stellar reviews and received the BAFTA nomination mentioned previously. This is the first time though that the two join up to move towards the triple-A market.

“Moving our focus to Independent AAA is all about creating IP with high production values and mainstream appeal, but with the more focused game design, lower price point and open development process that defines indie games.” said Massimo Guarini, Ovosonico CEO and creative director. “We’re very excited to partner up again with 505 Games. Through this collaboration we can exploit synergies with a recognized and successful company, maintaining our independence having access to important resources on this journey to create spectacular, exciting and unique game experiences that can compete with triple-A within a fraction of their budget.”

While people might not recognize quite as few titles from Ovosonico, those from 505 Games will sound more familiar. The publisher is responsible for working on games like Overkill’s The Walking Dead, Control, Bloodstained: Rigual of the Night, Payday 2, Terraria, and A Tale of Two Sons. 505 Games even had a part in Rocket League for a while as the publisher helped bring the game’s collector’s edition to retailer’s shelves for a physical release, though that contract was later dissolved.

No further details on what Ovosonico is planning for its move towards the triple-A market with 505 Games were shared.